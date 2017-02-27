Aregbesola Osun APC chieftain threatens Governor ahead of 2018 governorship election

Oyedele also said his group will not allow Aregbesola force any of his protégées on the people of Osun state.

Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State

Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State

A prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Osun State, Alhaji Fatai Oyedele has warned Governor Rauf Aregbesola to stay away from the 2018 governorship election.

Oyedele also said his group will not allow Aregbesola force any of his protégées on the people of Osun state.

The APC chieftain also threatened to send the Osun Governor back to Lagos state, where they brought him from.

He also alleged that Governor Aregbesola has been running the APC like his personal estate.

According to Daily Post, Oyedele said this at an empowerment program for women and youths, organised by the Deputy Speaker of the Osun House of Assembly, Lasun Yussuff.

He said “Anybody who wants to be governor must be courageous. Governorship race is not for people, who are feeble-minded. We went to Lagos to bring him, (Aregbesola), we will send him back to Lagos.”

According to reports, Oyedele has been at loggerheads with the Osun state Governor for a while.

