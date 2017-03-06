Osita Chidoka Former aviation minister joins Anambra guber race

A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Osita Chidoka, has joined the race in the Anambra governor election, slated for November 18, 2017.

He told a consultative meeting of the PDP at Otuocha, near Awka on Monday that his desire to run for the position was to serve the people.

“I am ready to serve the people in any capacity even as a counselor because no position is too small or big for him as long as it is service to the people.

“Since my youth service years, I have been involved in volunteer service; so the driving motive for this ambition is to serve the people of the state,” Chidoka said.

According to him, time has come for the PDP to take over power in Anambra.

He said that the issue of zoning, propounded by APGA would not be considered by PDP in fielding a candidate.

Also speaking, the PDP Chairman in the Local Government, Chief Thompson Chikezie, said that Chidoka’s visit was to intimate the people of his desire to contest the election.

He said “Chidoka’s visit shows the type of leader he will be if elected as governor. Any good leader aspiring to public office should always take recourse to the grassroots.

“It shows open-mindedness, respect, love and seriousness.

“He is courageous for coming to the Local Government of the incumbent governor.”

The former Corps Marshal of the FRSC said he was ready to serve his people under any capacity.