Oshiomhole Ex-Gov emerges Edo APC leader

Adams Oshiomhole has been elected the leader of ruling party, APC in Edo State by the APC caucus.

The ex-Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, has emerged the state leader of the All Progressive Congress in the state.

According to a report by ThisDay, Oshiomhole was elected the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the party caucus in Edo state at the inaugural caucus meeting of the party.

The inaugural caucus meeting of the party since the coming of Governor Godwin Obaseki, held at the Edo State Government House on Monday, February 27, 2017.

Addressing the leaders after his emergence, Oshiomhole expressed his appreciation and declared that the performance of Governor Obaseki so far in the state is an indication that the leadership of the party did not make any mistake in backing him.

Obaseki has proven to be a good choice because with the steps which he has taken so far to continue to deepen the developmental strides which the APC represents in this state, means he is on course and we are all very happy for it.

"I want to thank all of you for your support both when I was in office and out of office. It is my strong belief that Edo State will be greater and better under Obaseki and I urge all of us to continue to give him the desired support to succeed,” Oshimohle said.

Oshiomhole was the immediate past Governor of Edo State having served two terms between 2008 and 2016.

