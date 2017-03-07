Omo-Agege Labour Party Senator decamps to APC

Senator Omo-Agege cited the leadership tussle bedeviling the Labour Party, as reason for his defection to APC.

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege play

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege

(Urhobo Today)

Aliero Adamu Ex-Gov, Hope Uzodinma, others lose portfolios in Senate

Ovie Omo-Agege, the senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District has decamped from Labour Party to the ruling All Progresives Congress (APC).

Omo-Agege, the only senator elected on the platform of the Labour Party in the 8th National Assembly made the official announcement during plenary on Tuesday, March 7, 2017.

Senator Omo-Agege cited issue of leadership tussle currently bedeviling the Labour Party, as reason for his defection.

The Senator made reference to Section 68 (1) (g) which allows for lawmakers to decamp to another political party as backing for his move.

It reads:

“Being a person whose election to the house was sponsored by a political party, he becomes a member of another political party before the expiration of the period for which that house was elected; Provided that his membership of the latter political party is not as a result of a division in the political party of which he was previously a member or of a merger of two or more political parties or factions by one of which he was previously sponsored‎."

Omo-Agege’s defection brings the total number of APC senators to 66 while the opposition Peoples Democratic Party has a total of 42 senators.

