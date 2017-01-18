Okorocha ‘I’ve fulfilled most of my campaign promises,’ Governor says

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha says that he has fulfilled about 90 percent of the campaign promises he made to the people of the state.

Okorocha made the comment on Tuesday, January 17, during a meeting with the management of the Sun Publishing Company in Owerri.

“My administration has already fulfilled about 90 per cent of my campaign promises which includes building of 27 new general hospitals in each of the 27 local governments, free education at all levels, and infrastructural development,” he said.

“We have also embarked on urban renewal and as well making effort to address problem of power which will help in the industrialization of the state. I am particularly thankful to the Sun newspaper because the media giant has effectively given voice to not only Imo people, both the south-east geopolitical zone and the entire country,” he said.

Okorocha had earlier said that his administration was finding it difficult to pay pensions.