Ojougboh :  PDP will push out APC in 2019

The Deputy National Chairman of the Senator Ali Modu Sheriff faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Cairo Ojougboh has said that the main opposition party would come out stronger from the internal crisis bedeviling it.

During the interview, when asked whether PDP would bounce back, he said, “of course, some lessons were learnt in Ondo and Edo states especially in Ondo.”

“In Ondo, it was clear that the masses, the people sent a message to the PDP in Ondo that never again will any governor adopt a candidate and not allow for a free contest.”

He continued, “number two lesson, never again will somebody come from another party and then you give him the entire structure of PDP; it should not happen again because as soon as Mimiko returned to the party, every member of the PDP left and they left with Oke.

“Oke secured 125,000 votes in the last election, PDP secured 155,000 votes, APC scored 250,000. The votes given to Oke are all PDP votes. If Oke didn’t leave and Mimiko was able to manage his coming back into PDP as a sportsman, we won’t be where we are. So, that is the lesson learnt there.”

“And again, things have to get worse for it to get better.”

According to Daily Sun, he further said that, “APC as I have always said, is not a party yet. There is only one party in Nigeria and that is PDP because if you were to put APC in a basket, you can very easily in the basket pick out CPC, pick out ACN, pick out the APGA faction and pick out the PDP inside the APC in the basket. But PDP still remains one; that is what you have to see.”

“So luckily, until APC is able to become homogenous, until they are able to become a party, it is not expected that they will give serious challenge to the PDP,” he said.

Written by Osiri Ndukwe