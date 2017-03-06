Obasanjo PDP congratulates ex-President over 80th birthday

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated former president, Olusegun Obasanjo on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

The PDP extended its congratulations to Obasanjo via a statement released by spokesman, Prince Dayo Adeyeye on Sunday, March 5.

The statement reads:

“Senator Ahmed Makarfi, CON, on behalf of all the PDP Organs and family nationwide, felicitates with the former Head of State and former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR, as he joins the League of Octogenarians. We wish this Quintessential Elder Statesman joyful cheer on the Occasion of his 80th Birthday.”

“The 80th Birthday Anniversary of OBJ as he is popularly called is not only a celebration of his sojourn on earth but a combination of the series of his achievements and indelible legacies in various sectors of our political, economic and social lives in Nigeria and beyond as a Soldier, Head of State, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We Salute You Sir!

“For us in the PDP, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo remains a leader and a President Nigerians will continue to remember for his unique style and quality of leadership, the fulcrum for his policy formulations and implementations; and the ingenuity at which he pioneered the affairs of the Country creditably on the Platform of the our great Party, the PDP from 1999 to 2007 and even after leaving office. We are proud of your heritage Your Excellency.

“Once again, we congratulate His Excellency, Chief Olusegun Mathew Okikiola Obasanjo on his 80th Birthday and for his services and dedication to his Country, Nigeria, the Continent Africa and globally. Your Excellency, we wish you good health, more happy and fruitful years ahead. Happy Birthday Sir!”

Meanwhile, Obasanjo has said that the PDP is dead while also praying that Nigeria’s fortunes would not sink like the party’s did.

He made the comment at an event organized by the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilization of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, on Friday, March 3.