In Edo N150B Appropriation Bill For 2017 scales second reading

The 2017 Appropriation Bill for Edo State totalled at over N150billion has scaled second reading at the state Assembly.

Godwin Obaseki play

Godwin Obaseki

The Edo 2017 Appropriation Bill on Tuesday scaled through second reading on the floor of Edo House of Assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Godwin Obaseki had, in December 2016, presented the 2017 budget estimate of N150.11 billion to the house for its consideration and passage.

Leading the debate for the consideration of the bill, Majority Leader, Foly Ogedengbe (APC Owan East), said that when passed, it would squarely address youth unemployment in the state.

The bill also seeks to improve health care delivery in the state.

“I want to urge my colleagues to support the passage of the bill because it touches all sectors of the economy,” he said.

Mr Festus Edughele (APC Esan South East), supporting Ogedengbe’s submissions, also noted that the bill, when passed, would tackle the unemployment rate in the state.

The bill has not only effectively captured the challenges, but will help the state governor to also consolidate on the achievements of the past administration,’’ Edughele said.

Other lawmakers, in their contributions, supported the bill and argued in favour of its quick passage.

The Speaker, Mr Justin Okonoboh, thereafter referred the bill to the house committee on appropriation for further scrutiny.

