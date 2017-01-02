Mudashiru Obasa Lagos Speaker urges Nigerians to be optimistic in 2017

The Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has urged Nigerians to be optimistic of positive changes in their socio-economic life in 2017.

Obasa made the plea in a statement containing his New Year message to Nigerians which was signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Musbau Razak and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday.

He said that President Muhammadu Buhari was committed to revamping the nation’s economy.

“It is a critical period in our political history but we thank God that progress has been made no matter how little it may be.

“The coming year is bringing in lots of hope and I assure you that we will all have cause to rejoice in Year 2017,” Obasa said.

According to him, government is determined to put in place and execute projects and programmes that will enhance and improve the welfare and standard of living of the people.

He said that the state government was poised to ensuring that residents had the dividends of democracy brought to their doorsteps.

The speaker also charged Nigerians to remain steadfast in prayers and avoid activities or utterances capable of causing breach of peace.

”We cannot achieve all these without your prayers, cooperation and support.

“Hence, I want to urge you not to relent in your prayers and support for us while avoiding activities and utterances that can cause breach of peace”, he said.

The lawmaker urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and ensure they report any suspicious person or activities to security agents.

According to him, such vigilance will help nipped crime in the bud.

“Security is a collective duty for all of us and we must not shy away from playing our roles,” he said.