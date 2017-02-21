The former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caretaker committee chairman, Ahmed Makarfi has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court, contesting the declaration of Ali Modu Sheriff as the party’s chairman.

Sheriff was declared the lawful chairman of the PDP by an Appeal court sitting in Rivers state on Friday, February 17, 2017.

The declaration, apparently has not gone down well with most members of the party who have vowed not to support Sheriff’s leadership.

In a meeting held at Governor Ayo Fayose’s residence, members of the Makarfi faction said they will wait for the Supreme Court to rule on the matter.

Some of the prominent PDP members who attended the meeting are: Prof. Jerry Gana, Governors of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel; Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa; Rivers State, Nyesom Wike; and the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

After the meeting, the group released a communiqué saying “...We fully endorse the prompt and proactive decision of the National Caretaker Committee to lodge an appeal at the Supreme Court of Nigeria against the decision of the Court of Appeal as well as filing an application for injunction pending an appeal, all of which were done in the morning of Monday, February 20, 2017.

“Having duly filed both an appeal at the Supreme Court and an application for injunction pending appeal in the morning of Monday, February 20, 2017, we pass a resounding and unqualified vote of confidence in the leadership of the Senator Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee of the PDP and pledge our unalloyed support to it as it pilots the affairs of the party in this critical transitional period of the party’s life.

“To this end, we are not at all deceived by the supposed olive branch being offered by Senator Ali Modu Sherrif, knowing that the only thing that can come from traitors of his ilk is nothing but a poisoned chalice and a Greek gift.”