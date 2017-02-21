PDP Makarfi's faction vows to contest Sheriff’s victory in Supreme Court

Sheriff was declared the chairman of PDP by an Appeal court in Rivers state on Friday, February 17, 2017.

  • Published:
Ahmed Makarfi play

Ahmed Makarfi

(People Monthly Online)

PDP Ali Modu-Sheriff is evil - Femi Fani Kayode
Fayose "I don't talk to monkeys," Gov replies Sheriff
Akande Further litigation will ruin PDP in 2019 - Chieftain
Wike ‘Supporting Sheriff is one of the worst political decisions I’ve ever made,’ Governor says [VIDEO]
Ali Modu Sheriff, Wike 5 times PDP chairman attacked Rivers Gov
IBB "There is need to bring everybody back together," ex-military president
Ali Modu Sheriff ‘He doesn’t mean well for PDP,’ Wike says [VIDEO]
Makarfi Police stop PDP faction from meeting in Abuja

The former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caretaker committee chairman, Ahmed Makarfi has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court, contesting the declaration of Ali Modu Sheriff as the party’s chairman.

Sheriff was declared the lawful chairman of the PDP by an Appeal court sitting in Rivers state on Friday, February 17, 2017.

The declaration, apparently has not gone down well with most members of the party who have vowed not to support Sheriff’s leadership.

In a meeting held at Governor Ayo Fayose’s residence, members of the Makarfi faction said they will wait for the Supreme Court to rule on the matter.

Some of the prominent PDP members who attended the meeting are: Prof. Jerry Gana, Governors of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel; Delta State, Ifeanyi  Okowa; Rivers State, Nyesom Wike; and the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

After the meeting, the group released a communiqué saying “...We fully endorse the prompt and proactive decision of the National Caretaker Committee to lodge an appeal at the Supreme Court of Nigeria against the decision of the Court of Appeal as well as filing an application for injunction pending an appeal, all of which were done in the morning of Monday, February 20, 2017.

“Having duly filed both an appeal at the Supreme Court and an application for injunction pending appeal in the morning of Monday, February 20, 2017, we pass a resounding and unqualified vote of confidence in the leadership of the Senator Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee of the PDP and pledge our unalloyed support to it as it pilots the affairs of the party in this critical transitional period of the party’s life.

ALSO READ: Ali Modu Sheriff holds closed door meeting with GEJ

“To this end, we are not at all deceived by the supposed olive branch being offered by Senator Ali Modu Sherrif, knowing that the only thing that can come from traitors of his ilk is nothing but a poisoned chalice and a Greek gift.”

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike told newsmen that supporting the emergence of Ali Modu Sheriff as Chairman of the PDP is one of the worst political decisions he’s ever made.

Image
  • FROM LEFT: FORMER GOVERNOR OF NIGER STATE, DR BABANGIDA ALIYU; FORMER GOVERNOR OF NIGER STATE, ABDULKADIR KURE AND FORMER SENATE PRESIDENT, SEN DAVID MARK, AT THE PDP NORTH CENTRAL ZONAL CONGRESS IN ABUJA ON SATURDAY(14/5/16). 3567/14/5/2016/HB/NAN 
  • REPRESENTATIVE OF THE PRESIDENT, ABUJA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY, MR ADETUNKUNBO KAYODE (R) PRESENTING CERTIFICATE TO GRADUAN OF GERMAN DUAL VOCATIONAL TRAINING PARTNERSHIP WITH NIGERIA, MISS UKAM MBAFAN, AT THE GRADUATION CEREMONY IN ABUJA ON FRIDAY (13/5/16). 3538/13/5/2016/OTU/ICE/NAN 
  • TRADITIONAL BIRTH ATTENDANTS IN ZAMFARA STATE AT A FIVE-DAY TRAINING ON MODERN SKILLS AT GUSAU LOCAL GOVERNMENT SECRETARIAT ON SATURDAY (14/5/16). 3562/14/5/2016/IZ/JAU/NAN 
  • FROM LEFT: HEAD, WEALTH MARKETING, STANBIC IBTC PLC, DAPO MARTINS; WINNER, 2016 NIGERIAN STOCK EXCHANGE CORPORATE (NSE) CHALLENGE, MR PAUL ALABI AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, NSE, OSCAR ONYEMA, AT THE 2016 NSE CORPORATE CHALLENGE IN LAGOS ON STURDAY (14/5/16). 3563/14/5/2016/BOA/JAU/NAN 
  • SPECIAL ADVISER TO GOVERNOR OF BAUCHI STATE ON SECURITY, BRIG.-GEN. LADAN YUSUF (R), PRESENTING RELIEF MATERIALS TO ALHAJI USMAN BANSUYE, DURING THE PRESENTATION OF RELIEF MATERIALS TO INTERNALLY DISPLACED PERSONS (IDPs) BY PRESIDENTIAL INITIATIVE FOR NORTH EAST (PINE) IN KIRFI AND ALKALERI LGA OF BAUCHI STATE ON SATURDAY (14/5/2016). 3564/14/5/2016/DJ/JAU/NAN 
  • FROM LEFT: FORMER SENATE PRESIDENT, SEN. DAVID MARK; FORMER GOVERNOR OF BENUE STATE, GABRIL SUSWAM AND THE FORMER CHAIRMAN, PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC PARTY (PDP), BENUE STATE, DR EMMANUEL AGBO, AT THE PDP NORTH CENTRAL ZONAL CONGRESS IN ABUJA ON SATURDAY(14/5/16). 3566/14/5/2016/HB/JAU/NAN 
  • FUEL QUEUE AT CONOIL FILLING STATION DESPITE HIKE IN PUMP PRICE IN ABUJA ON FRIDAY (13/5/16) 3545/13/5/2016/HF/ICE/NAN 
  • FROM LEFT: LAGOS STATE COMMISSIONER FOR TRANSPORTATION, DR DAYO MOBEREOLA; GOV AKINWUNMI AMBODE OF LAGOS STATE, CHAIRMAN, CFAO/YAMAHA MOTOR NIGERIA, MR GBENGA OYEBODE AND MARKETING DIRECTOR, CFAO/ YAMAHA MOTOR NIGERIA, MR HISASHI FUJII AT THE INAUGURATION OF YAMAHA SHOWROOM AND ASSEMBLY PLANT IN LAGOS ON FRIDAY (13/5/16) 3546/13/5/16/MA/ICE/NAN  
  • FROM LEFT: VICE PRESIDENT YEMI OSINBAJO; HIS WIFE DOLAPO AND HEAD OF THE CIVIL SERVICE OF THE FEDERATION, WINIFRED EYO-ITA, AT THE WEDDING OF THE SON OF THE HEAD OF THE CIVIL SERVICE OF THE FEDERATION, EMMANUEL AND MINARO IN ABUJA ON SATURDAY (14/05/16). 3569/14/5/2016/OTU/NAN 
  • 2016 NYSC BATCH A' CORPS MEMBERS DURING CLOSING CEREMONY OF THEIR ORIENTATION COURSE IN NONWA-GBAM, TAI LGA ON FRIDAY (13/05/16). 3551/13/5/2016/OCC/ICE/NAN  
  • FROM LEFT: REPRESENTATIVE OF RIVERS STATE GOVERNOR, MR KENNETH KOBANI INSPECTING A GUARD OF HONOUR MOUNTED BY NYSC BATCH A' MEMBERS DURING CLOSING CEREMONY OF THEIR ORIENTATION COURSE IN NONWA-GBAM, TAI LGA ON FRIDAY (13/05/16). 3552/13/5/2016/OCC/ICE/NAN 
  • GOV ATIKU BAGUDU OF KEBBI STATE IN A CHAT WITH NYSC BATCH A" CORPS MEMBERS DURING CLOSING CEREMONY OF THEIR ORIENTATION COURSE IN DAKINGARI ON FRIDAY (13/05/16) 3553/13/5/2016/DS/ICE/NAN  
  • GOV ATIKU BAGUDU OF KEBBI STATE (L) CUDLING A BABY, WHO WAS DELIVERED SHORTLY BEFORE HIS VISIT TO DAKINGARI GENERAL HOSPITAL, SURU LGA ON FRIDAY (13/05/16) 3554/13/5/2016/DS/ICE/NAN 
  • VICE PRESIDENT YEMI OSINBAJO (R) IN A HANDSHAKE WITH U.S DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE, MR ANTHONY BINKEN AT THE PRESIDENTIAL VILLA IN ABUJA ON FRIDAY (13/05/16). 3555/13/5/2016/ISE/ICE/NAN 
  • FROM LEFT: PRESIDENT, CATHOLIC YOUTH ORGANISATION OF NIGERIA, (CYON), HOLY ROSARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, MR ONUBOGU ANTHONY; SPIRITUAL DIRECTOR CYON, REV. SIS OBY UGWUJA; CHAPLAIN CYON, REV. FR. PAUL SALAMI AND ACTING CHAIRMAN OF THE OCCASION, MR TONY MOLOKWU DURING THE BREAKING OF KOLANUT AT THE YOUTHS EMPOWERMENT PROGRAMME IN ABUJA ON SUNDAY (15/5/16) 3556/15/5/2016/HF/TA/NAN 
  • MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS, GEOFFREY ONYEMA (L), ADDRESSING A NEWS CONFERENCE ON THE SECOND REGIONAL SECURITY SUMMIT IN ABUJA ON FRIDAY (13/5/16). WITH HIM IS THE SPOKESPERSON FOR MINISTRY, MR ADEREMI BOLAJI. 3535/13/5/2016/JAU/BJO/NAN 
  • CROSS SECTION OF DELEGATES AT THE PDP NORTH CENTRAL ZONAL CONGRESS IN ABUJA AT THE WEEKEND). 3570/15/5/2016/HB/NAN  
  • FROM LEFT: FORMER PRESIDENT, INSTITUTE OF CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS OF NIGERIA (ICAN), MR DOYIN OWOLABI; CHAIRMAN OF THE OCCASION, PRINCE GABRIEL YAR'ADUA; ICAN PRESIDENT, OTUNBA SAMUEL DERU, AND CHAIRMAN, ICAN IKEJA DISTRICT, MR GBENGA ADEWOLE, AT A SPECIAL DINNER IN HONOUR OF OTUNBA SAMUEL DERU AND LAUNCHING OF 2015/2016 IKEJA DISTRICT OF ICAN'S NEWSLETTER, IN LAGOS ON THURSDAY NIGHT. 3536/13/5/2016/WAS/BJO/NAN 
  • FORMER SENATE PRESIDENT, SEN DAVID MARK (R) AND CHAIRMAN, PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC PARTY (PDP), KOGI STATE, DR SAM UHUOTU, WITH SOME PARTY SUPPORTERS DURING THEIR ARRIVAL AT THE PDP NORTH CENTRAL ZONAL CONGRESS IN ABUJA AT THE WEEKEND. 3571/15/5/2016/HB/NAN 
  • EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, LIFE INTERNATIONAL FOUNDATION INCORPORATION (LIFI), DR OLUBUNMI USIN-WILSON (M), ADRESSING A WORLD NEWS CONFERENCE ON NATIONAL PSYCHOLOGICAL REBIRTH OF CIVIC RESPONSIBILITY PATRIOTISM AND NATIONALISM IN ABUJA ON SUNDAY (15/5/16) WITH HER ARE RETIRED MAJ-GEN. ABDUMALIK JUBRIL(R), AND A POLITICAL ACTIVIST, ALHAJI SIDI ALI. 3557/15/5/2016/HF/TA/NAN  
  • SECRETARY TO ZAMFARA STATE GOVERNMENT, PROF. ABDULLAHI SHINKAFI (M), INSPECTING A QUARTER GUARD MOUNTED BY NYSC BATCH A 2016 CORPS MEMBERS POSTED TO SERVE IN THE STATE, AT THE CLOSE OF THE THREE WEEKS ORIENTATION PROGRAMME AT THE STATE'S NYSC PERMANENT ORIENTATION CAMP IN TSAFE ON FRIDAY (13/5/16). BEHIND HIM IS THE STATE COMMISSIONER FOR YOUTH AND SPORTS, ALHAJI ABDULLAHI GURBIN-BORE. 3537/13/5/2016/TAM/BJO/NAN 
  • GOV. WILLIE OBIANO OF ANAMBRA STATE (M), UNVEILING THE PLAQUE DURING THE FOUNDATION LAYING OF CHIMEDIE MUSEUM IN ONITSHA, ANAMBRA STATE. WITH HIM ARE OBI OF ONITSHA, NNAEMEKA ACHEBE (R), AND OTHER PARTICIPANTS 3559/15/5/2016/MAG/TA/HF/NAN 
  • FROM LEFT: ASSISTANT CORPS MARSHAL, MR KAYODE OLAGUNJU; DEPUTY CORPS MARSHAL, MR ADEI ABU; HEAD MEDIA, MR BISI KAZEEM AND CORPS MARSHAL, MR BOBOYE OYEYEMI, DURING THE CLOSING OF FRSC CAPACITY BUILDING WORKSHOP FOR ZONAL AND SECTOR HEADS OF OPERATIONS IN ENUGU ON SUNDAY (15/05/16). 3560/15/5/2016/MAG/HF/TA/NAN 
  • FROM LEFT: MINISTER OF HEALTH, PROF ISAAC ADEWOLE; PERMANENT SECRETARY, MINISTRY OF INFORMATION AND CULTER, MRS AYOTUNDE ADESUGBA AND THE CHIEF MEDICAL DIRECTOR, NATIONAL HOSPITAL ABUJA, DR JAF MOMOH AT A NEWS CONFERENCE ON STEPHEN-JOHNSON SYNDROME IN ABUJA ON FRIDAY (13/5/16). 3539/13/5/2016/OTU/ICE/NAN 
  • FROM LEFT: ADAMAWA STATE DEPUTY GOVERNOR, MR MARTINS BABALE; ADMINISTERING POLIO VACCINE ON AN INFANT AT THE INTERNATIONAL TRANSIT INTERNALLY DISPLACED PERSONS CAMP IN FUFORE LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA OF ADAMAWA ON SUNDAY (15/5/16) 3561/15/5/2016/AMA/HF/TA/NAN  
  • ASSISTANT EDITOR-IN-CHIEF, NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA, MR HENRY CHUKWUEDO (L), PRESENTING A COPY OF HIS NEW ALBUM TO THE ACTING MANAGING DIRECTOR, NAN, MR JONES AFOLABI, DURING A COURTESY VISIT TO THE ACTING MANAGING DIRECTOR'S OFFICE IN ABUJA 3562/15/5/2016/HF/TA/NAN  
  • TRADERS ON THEIR WAY TO BABANGIDA MARKET AT SAUKA ON THE AIRPORT ROAD IN ABUJA ON FRIDAY (13/5/16). 3541/13/5/2016/CH/NAN 
  • FROM LEFT: CHIOMA UJEAJA OF ELEPHANT GIRLS FIRST BANK FEMALE BASKET BALL CLUB, HOLDING THE BALL AT THE GRAND FINALE OF THE ZENITH BANK'S FEMALE BASKETBALL LEAGUE IN LAGOS ON THURSDAY (12/5/16). FIRST BANK'S FEMALE BASKET BALL CLUB DEFEATED DOLPHINS' FEMALE BASKETBALL CLUB 75-60. 3542/12/5/2016/OOA/CH/BJO/NAN 
  • COMMUTERS QUEUE TO BOARD ABUJA URBAN MASS TRANSIT (AUMT) BUS AT LUGBE, AS AUMT DRIVERS RESUME FROM THEIR STRIKE IN ABUJA ON FRIDAY (13/5/16). 3543/13/5/2016/CH/BJO/NAN 
  • AN ACCIDENT SCENE ALONG KUBWA EXPRESSWAY IN ABUJA ON SUNDAY(15/5/16). 3572/15/2016/HB/NAN 
  • GOV. WILLIE OBIANO OF ANAMBRA STATE (M), LAYING THE FOUNDATION OF CHIMEDIE MUSEUM IN ONITSHA, ANAMBRA STATE. WITH HIM ARE THE OBI OF ONITSHA, OBI NNAEMEKA ACHEBE (L), AND OTHER PARTICIPANTS. 3558/15/5/2016/MAG/TA/HF/NAN 
  • FROM LEFT: MEMBER REPRESENTING OTUKPO/OHIMINI FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY IN BENUE, REP EZEKIEL ADAJI; FORMER SENATE PRESIDENT, SEN DAVID MARK, AND FORMER GOVENOR OF BENUE STATE, GABRIL SUSWAM, AFTER THE PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC PARTY (PDP), NORTH CENTRAL ZONAL CONGRESS IN ABUJA AT THE WEEKEND. 3573/15/5/2016/HB/NAN 
  • U.S. DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE, ANTONY BLINKEN (L), WITH THE MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS, GOEFFREY ONYEMA, DURING BLINKEN’S VISIT TO THE MINISTRY IN ABUJA ON FRIDAY(13/5/16). 3540/13/5/2016/HB/BJO/NAN 
  • FROM LEFT: FORMER GOVERNOR OF KADUNA STATE, SEN. AHMED MAKARFI; FORMER GOVERNOR OF JIGAWA STATE, SULE LAMIDO AND SEN. IBRAHIM IDA, FROM KATSINA, AT THE PDP NORTH-WEST ZONAL CONGRESS, IN KADUNA ON SATURDAY 3563/15/5/2016/SP/TA/NAN 
  • SOME INTERNALLY DISPLACED PERSONS (IDPs) WITH RELIEF MATERIALS PRESENTED TO THEM BY THE PRESIDENTIAL INITIATIVE FOR NORTH EAST (PINE) IN KIRFI AND ALKALERI LGA OF BAUCHI STATE ON SATURDAY (14/5/16). 3565/14/5/2016/DJ/JAU/NAN 
  • FROM LEFT: UNITED NATIONS DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME (UNDP), RESIDENT REPRESENTATIVE, MRS FATMA SAMOURA; MINISTER OF BUDGET AND NATIONAL PLANING, SEN UDOMA UDO UDOMA; SWITZERLAND AMBASSADOR TO NIGERIA, MR ERIC MAYORASZ AND UNDP COUNTRY DIRECTOR, MR PALAMIN BEYAI, UNVEILING THE 2016 NATIONAL HUMAN SECURITY AND HUMAN DEVELOPMENT REPORT FOR NIGERIA, IN ABUJA ON FRIDAY (13/5/16). 3544/13/5/2016/EO/CH/ICE/NAN 
  • CROSS SECTION OF THE NEWLY ELECTED OFFICERS OF PDP SOUTH-SOUTH AT THE 2016 PDP SOUTH -SOUTH ZONAL CONGRESS IN PORT HARCOURT SATURDAY (14/05/16). 3568/14/5/2016/OCC/NAN 
  • FROM LEFT: GOV. UDOM EMMANUEL OF AKWA IBOM STATE; GOV. NYESOM WIKE OF RIVERS AND CROSS GOV. BEN AYADE OF CROSS RIVER STATE, AT THE PDP 2016 SOUTH -SOUTH ZONAL CONGRESS IN PORT HARCOURT SATURDAY (14/05/16). 3568/14/5/2016/OCC/NAN 
  • FROM LEFT: MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND CULTURE, ALHAJI LAI MOHAMMED; CHIEF JUSTICE OF NIGERIA, JUSTICE MAHMUD MOHAMMED; MINISTER OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY, DR OGBONNAYA ONU AND DIRECTOR GENERAL, NATIONAL GALLERY OF ART, MR ABDULLAHI MUKU, AT THE PHOTO EXHIBITION ON POLITICAL DEVELOPMENT IN NIGERIA IN ABUJA ON SATURDAY (14/5/16). 356914/5/2016/OTU/NAN 
  • REPRESENTATIVE OF THE GOVERNOR OF BAUCHI STATE, MR IBRAHIM MADAKI, INSPECTING A PARADE OF NYSC BATCH 'A' CORPS MEMBERS, DURING THE CLOSING CEREMONY OF THE ORIENTATION CAMP IN WAILO GANJUWA LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA OF BAUCHI STATE ON FRIDAY (13/5/16). 3550/13/5/2016/DJ/JAU/BJO/NAN 
  • PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI (R) WELCOMING PRESIDENT FRANCOIS HOLLANDE OF FRANCE AT THE PRESIDENTIAL VILLA IN ABUJA ON SATURDAY (14/5/16) 3557/14/5/2016/ICE/JAU/NAN 
  • PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI (2ND R), INTRODUCING MEMBERS OF HIS CABINET TO THE VISITING FRENCH PRESIDENT, FRANCOIS HOLLANDE (R) AT THE PRESIDENTIAL VILLA IN ABUJA ON SATURDAY (14/5/16) 3558/14/5/2016/ICE/JAU/NAN  
  • FROM LEFT: PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI; PRESIDENT PATRICE TALON OF BENIN REPUBLIC; PRESIDENT IDRISS DEBY OF CHAD; PRESIDENT MAHAMADOU ISSOUFOU OF NIGER AND PRESIDENT FAURE GNASSINGBÉ OF TOGO, AT THE 2ND REGIONAL SECURITY SUMMIT IN ABUJA ON SATURDAY (14/5/16) 3559/14/5/2016/JAU/NAN 
  • FROM LEFT: PRESIDENT PAUL BIYA OF CAMEROON; PRESIDENT HOLLANDE OF FRANCE AND PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI, AT THE 2ND REGIONAL SECURITY SUMMIT IN ABUJA ON SATURDAY (14/5/16) 3560/14/5/2016/JAU/NAN  
  • GOV. NASIR EL-RUFAI OF KADUNA STATE; FORMER PRESIDENT OLUSEGUN OBASANJO AND PRESIDENT OF AFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK, DR AKINWUMI ADESINA, AT THE 2ND REGIONAL SECURITY SUMMIT IN ABUJA ON SATURDAY (14/5/16) 3561/14/5/2016/JAU/NAN 
  • PEOPLE PROTESTING AT THE PALACE OF OLONA OF ADA IN BORIPE NORTH LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA OF OSUN, OVER THE SITING OF A COUNCIL HEADQUARTERS IN IREE ON FRIDAY (13/5/16). 3547/13/5/2016/DOO/JAU/BJO/NAN  
  • 2016 BATCH 'A' CORPS MEMBERS AT THE CLOSING CEREMONY OF THEIR ORIENTATION COURSE IN DUTSE, JIGAWA, ON FRIDAY (13/5/16). 3548/13/5/2016/MS/JAU/BJO/NAN 
  • NYSC 2016 BATCH 'A' CORPS MEMBERS, DURING THEIR PASSING OUT PARADE AT THE PERMANENT ORIENTATION CAMP IN JOS ON FRIDAY (13/5/16). 3549/13/5/2016/SAA/JAU/BJO/NAN 

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He is a creative thinker and change agent, passionate about God, public relations and new media. Creates exciting branded entertainment concepts. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Sanusi Lamido ‘Nigerian leaders only care about their families,’ Emir saysbullet
2 2019 Presidency PDP, 4 other parties plan to "end Buhari's civilian...bullet
3 Fayose "I don't talk to monkeys," Gov replies Sheriffbullet

Politics

Ali Modu Sheriff
Ali Modu Sheriff PDP chairman holds closed door meeting with ex-President Goodluck Jonathan in Abuja
Ali Modu Sheriff
Ali Modu Sheriff, Wike 5 times PDP chairman attacked Rivers Gov
PDP factional Leaders, Ahmed Makarfi and Ali Modu Sheriff
Makarfi Police stop PDP faction from meeting in Abuja
Governor Nyesom Wike
Wike ‘Supporting Sheriff is one of the worst political decisions I’ve ever made,’ Governor says [VIDEO]