Makarfi Police stop PDP faction from meeting in Abuja

Officers of the Nigeria Police Force, on Monday, February 20, prevented members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from meeting at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja.

The PDP members, who are supporters of the Ahmed Makarfi faction, were scheduled to hold a stakeholders’ meeting at the ICC at 2pm on Monday.

However the meeting could not hold because police officers barricaded the entrance to the venue.

This was disclosed via a statement released by Makarfi PDP spokesman, Prince Dayo Adeyeye.

The statement reads:

“Senator Ali Modu Sheriff in collaboration with the All Progressive Congress (APC) led Federal Government has barricaded the International ‎Conference Center, ICC, venue of the scheduled Stakeholders Meeting of ‎the entire organs of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).”

“This is a very sad development in our democratic history where there is no longer free association and movement of citizens of this country.

“Senator Ali Modu Sheriff and his APC collaborators cannot stop the will of the people. Nigerians can now confirm that Senator Ali Modu Sheriff is a mole in PDP to destroy the only strong opposition in the country.”

Adeyeye said further that the new ‎venue for the meeting is the Ekiti State Governor's Lodge in Asokoro.

The development follows an Appeal Court judgment which confirmed Ali Modu Sheriff as the lawful chairman of the PDP.

The Makarfi faction has however vowed to challenge the judgment at the Supreme Court.