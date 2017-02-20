Makarfi Police stop PDP faction from meeting in Abuja

The PDP members, who are supporters of the Ahmed Makarfi faction, were scheduled to hold a stakeholders’ meeting at the ICC at 2pm on Monday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
PDP factional Leaders, Ahmed Makarfi and Ali Modu Sheriff play

PDP factional Leaders, Ahmed Makarfi and Ali Modu Sheriff

(The Nation)

Ali Modu Sheriff ‘He doesn’t mean well for PDP,’ Wike says [VIDEO]
Wike ‘Supporting Sheriff is one of the worst political decisions I’ve ever made,’ Governor says [VIDEO]
IBB "There is need to bring everybody back together," ex-military president
PDP Ali Modu-Sheriff is evil - Femi Fani Kayode
Fayose "I don't talk to monkeys," Gov replies Sheriff
Modu Sheriff I'm not interested in PDP chairmanship - factional chairman
Buhari 'With Jonathan, Boko Haram would have taken over Aso Rock' - Presidency
Ali Modu-Sherff PDP chairman holds secret talks with IBB

Officers of the Nigeria Police Force, on Monday, February 20, prevented members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from meeting at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja.

The PDP members, who are supporters of the Ahmed Makarfi faction, were scheduled to hold a stakeholders’ meeting at the ICC at 2pm on Monday.

However the meeting could not hold because police officers barricaded the entrance to the venue.

This was disclosed via a statement released by Makarfi PDP spokesman, Prince Dayo Adeyeye.

The statement reads:

“Senator Ali Modu Sheriff in collaboration with the All Progressive Congress (APC) led Federal Government has barricaded the International ‎Conference Center, ICC, venue of the scheduled Stakeholders Meeting of ‎the entire organs of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).”

“This is a very sad development in our democratic history where there is no longer free association and movement of citizens of this country.

“Senator Ali Modu Sheriff and his APC collaborators cannot stop the will of the people. Nigerians can now confirm that Senator Ali Modu Sheriff is a mole in PDP to destroy the only strong opposition in the country.”

Adeyeye said further that the new ‎venue for the meeting is the Ekiti State Governor's Lodge in Asokoro.

The development follows an Appeal Court judgment which confirmed Ali Modu Sheriff as the lawful chairman of the PDP.

ALSO READI am not interested in PDP chairmanship - Ali Modu Sheriff

The Makarfi faction has however vowed to challenge the judgment at the Supreme Court.

Image
  • Herdsmen occupying parts of the 1,200 hectares of land Bayelsa government allocated to them for grazing at Pame in Yanagoa on Friday (17/2/17)   
  • Remains of a luxury commercial bus believed to be traveling from the eastern part of the country, which plunged into a river at Owode-Elede, Ikorodu in Lagos State on Friday (17/2/17). Four passengers are feared dead   
  • Federal and State Security Administrators at their meeting in Gombe on Friday (17/2/17)   
  • Remains of a luxury commercial bus that plunge into a river at Owode-Elede, Ikorodu, being removed with the help of a crane, in Lagos State on Friday (17/2/17)   
  • Rescue operators carrying in body bags recovered corpses of a luxury commercial bus’ passengers believed to be traveling from the eastern part of the country, which plunged into a river at Owode-Elede, Ikorodu in Lagos State on Friday (17/2/17). Four passengers are feared dead   
  • National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other aid workers at the scene of a suicide attack in Maiduguri on Friday on Friday (17/2/17)   
  • Head Teacher, True Vine School,Ibadan, Mrs Dolapo Fatokun (M) making a presentation to the Head Teacher, People Basic Primary School 2, Ibadan, Mrs Janet Jaiyeola (L) and Head Teacher, People Basic Primary School 1, Mrs Sidikat Suliman at the Presentation of Books and Writing Materials Marking 30th Anniversary of True Vine School in Ibadan on Friday (17/2/17)   
  • Rescue operators and sympathizers recovering some corpses of a luxury commercial bus’ passengers believed to be traveling from the eastern part of the country, which plunged into a river at Owode-Elede, Ikorodu in Lagos State on Friday (17/2/17). Four passengers are feared dead   
  •  
  • Emir of Fika, Alhaji Muhammadu Ibn Muhammadu (L) with officials of Bauchi State Government during their condolence visit to the Emir of Fika over the death of his mother, Hajia Hadija Fika in Yobe on Friday (17/2/17) 
  • From left: Chairman Organizing Committee, 11th Nigerian Navy Games, Commodore Ignatius Iliya; Representative of Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Henry Babalola and Director of Sports, Nigeria Navy, Commodore Suraju Bello at a News Conference on the 11th Nigerian Navy Games holding Uyo, Akwa Ibom State from 26th of February to 4th of March, in Abuja on Friday (17/2/17) 

Author

'Jola Sotubo

'Jola Sotubo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. ‘Jola is a lawyer by profession, a photographer by training and a writer at heart. She believes that the status quo is never good enough and that Jesus is the key to a full and happy life. Email: monjola.sotubo@ringier.ng.

Top 3

1 Sanusi Lamido ‘Nigerian leaders only care about their families,’ Emir saysbullet
2 2019 Presidency PDP, 4 other parties plan to "end Buhari's civilian...bullet
3 Fayose "I don't talk to monkeys," Gov replies Sheriffbullet

Politics

Governor Nyesom Wike
Wike ‘Supporting Sheriff is one of the worst political decisions I’ve ever made,’ Governor says [VIDEO]
Ali Modu Sheriff
Ali Modu Sheriff ‘He doesn’t mean well for PDP,’ Wike says [VIDEO]
 
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Monday, January 20, 2017]
 
El-Rufai ‘I’m not part of Aso Rock cabal,’ Governor says