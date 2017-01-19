Makarfi ‘People are apologizing for voting PDP out,’ Chairman says

Factional Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi has said that some Nigerians have been apologizing for voting the party out in the 2015 general elections.

Makarfi made the comment on Wednesday, January 18, during a PDP event in Abuja.

“We are reviewing and rebranding the party, it is only the judgment in Port Harcourt we are waiting for and we are praying for a fair judgment that will revive the hope of the people,” he said.

“Justice should be done and seen to be done in a manner that the whole world will see that the judiciary is doing the right thing. If you eliminate or encumber the opposition, nobody will be safe. It is for the interest of Nigeria that there is opposition.

“Some people are already apologizing for voting us out of office, but we are telling them to vote for us again,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose has said that Nigerians don’t need to be convinced to vote out the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019.