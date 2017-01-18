Kenyan Elections 2017 No sex, alcohol and public services until one registers as voter

With the Kenyan elections barely seven months away, politicians are pulling all strings to ensure that all potential voters are registered and have the requisite numbers to guarantee victory in the upcoming polls.

Vocal Mombasa Women Representative, Mishi Mboko has urged women across the country to deny their husbands conjugal rights until they register as voters.

The second and last Mass Voter Registration began on Monday and will continue until February 14 in readiness for the general elections scheduled to take place on August 8.

Powerful weapon

Mboko, an opposition MP, said women should realise that sex is a powerful weapon that should now be used to bring about change in the country.

“This is the strategy you should adopt. It is the best. Deny them sex until they show you their voter's card," she said at a public event at the Jommo Kenyatta showground in Mombasa.

She said it had reached a point where they will have to resort to denying sex to their spouses in order to ensure they garner the maximum amount of votes needed to oust the ruling Jubilee Party from power.

Her sentiments echoed another woman legislature; Nyeri Town MP Esther Murugi who earlier last year called on women to deny men conjugal rights and food until they register as voters during the first Mass Registration exercise.

She also urged pastors not to allow followers in their churches unless they produce their national identity and voters cards.

“Women who also do not get listed should also not be given money to buy food or for any other use,” the MP added.

No public services

Last week, the Governor of Vihiga County, Moses Akaranga declared residents without voter cards would not be served by the county government.

“Anyone coming to seek services from the county departments will first have to show us that he is registered as a voter,” Akaranga said.

He further directed county officers to ensure the directive is adhered to by checking on locals who seek services at the county’s offices.

He however excluded those seeking medical attention from the directive.

Alcohol restriction

Earlier this month, the Murang’a Business Owners’ Association said no one will be served alcohol across the county if they do not have a voter’s card.

The chairman of the association, James Waweru, said they want to be active participants in the voter registration process hence the move.

He said they will demand to see a voter's card from anybody entering hotels and bars and no one will be allowed to drink without showing they are registered voters.

“Just like you cannot drive without a driving licence, then you cannot drink without a voter’s card,” Waweru added.

He also urged public service vehicles and boda boda operators, to follow their suit to ensure all eligible voters are registered.

The Coast Parliamentary Group had also earlier this month suggested that the voter registration exercise be extended to funerals, weddings and palm wine drinking joints.

The group’s chairman Gunga Mwinga said this would help the commission to gather more voters ahead of the August elections.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is targeting to enlist 6.1 million new voters to take part in the August elections.