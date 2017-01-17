Former senate president Chief Ken Nnamani may be pitching his political tent with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nnamani and other chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu state are set to decamp to the ruling party, the Enugu chapter of the APC announced on Monday, January 16.

The immediate past Speaker of the Enugu state House of Assembly, Hon. Eugene Odo is said to be among the defectors.

Dr Ben Nwoye, Chairman of the APC in the state, disclosed this to newsmen at the party secretariat in Enugu.

Nwoye said the APC in Enugu expects the old and new politicians from the PDP and other political parties to join the ruling party.

He dismissed the speculations that the Enugu APC would not welcome the Deputy Senate President, Chief Ike Ekweremadu into the party should the lawmaker decides to dump the PDP.

Nwoye was reacting to a statement issued by the APC spokesperson in the state, Mrs. Kate Offor, advising Ekweremaddu to stay in PDP and clear the huge mess he contributed against the APC.

But the chairman discredited the statement, saying it did not come from the party's leadership in the state.

He maintained that the party's door is open to anyone ready to join.