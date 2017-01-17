Ken Nnamani Ex-Senate President, other PDP chieftains in Enugu set to defect to APC

Ken Nnamani alongside the immediate past speaker of the Enugu state House of Assembly are reportedly finalising their defection.

  • Published:
Ken Nnamani play

Ken Nnamani

(Channels TV)

In Akwa Ibom 'President, Governors should resign before elections' - Maitama Sule
2016 Budget Nnamani, Masari meet with Buhari to resolve issues
Pulse Blogger Obasanjo is an attention-seeker
Steve Oronsaye EFCC charges ex-Head of Service to court over N190M fraud
Buhari Ken Nnamani wants President to investigate the $182m Halliburton bribery scandal
Fani-Kayode ‘Ali Modu Sheriff created Boko Haram,’ Ex-minister says
Nigerian Writers Award 2015 List of 231 nominees shortlisted in 24 categories
PDP Mantu, Nnamani, Lamido, Shekarau reportedly move to form new party

Former senate president Chief Ken Nnamani may be pitching his political tent with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nnamani and other chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu state are set to decamp to the ruling party, the Enugu chapter of the APC announced on Monday, January 16.

The immediate past Speaker of the Enugu state House of Assembly, Hon. Eugene Odo is said to be among the defectors.

Dr Ben Nwoye, Chairman of the APC in the state, disclosed this to newsmen at the party secretariat in Enugu.

Nwoye said the APC in Enugu expects the old and new politicians from the PDP and other political parties to join the ruling party.

He dismissed the speculations that the Enugu APC would not welcome the Deputy Senate President, Chief Ike Ekweremadu into the party should the lawmaker decides to dump the PDP.

ALSO READ: Nnamani wants Buhari to investigate the $182m Halliburton bribery scandal

Nwoye was reacting to a statement issued by the APC spokesperson in the state, Mrs. Kate Offor, advising Ekweremaddu to stay in PDP and clear the huge mess he contributed against the APC.

But the chairman discredited the statement, saying it did not come from the party's leadership in the state.

He maintained that the party's door is open to anyone ready to join.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Ndume 'The truth landed me in trouble,' Ex-Senate Leaderbullet
2 Throwback Thursday How Fayose was impeached in 2006bullet
3 Buhari PDP wants President to prosecute his friends who collected...bullet

Politics

Patience and Goodluck Jonathan
Goodluck Jonathan 'Stop harassing GEJ's family,' Bayelsa Governor tells Buhari
Mahmood Yakubu
INEC Electoral body strategising ahead of 2019 elections
Ahmed Lawan
Ahmed Lawan I'm no threat to Ekweremadu - Senate Leader
President Muhammadu Buhari.
Buhari PDP lawmakers tell President to reshuffle cabinet