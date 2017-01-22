Ken Nnamani Former Senate President decamps to APC

The former PDP big-wig told newsmen and his supporters in Enugu state that impunity killed his former party.

Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani decamps to APC play

Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani decamps to APC

(Daily Post)

Former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani, on Sunday, January 22, 2016, joined the Enugu state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to Daily Post, the former PDP big-wig told newsmen that impunity killed his former party.

Political observers say Nnamani’s move will shake the already fractured structure of the PDP, at the state and National level.

The former Senate President also said the PDP is completely dead, unproductive and unprofitable.

ALSO READ: Ken Nnamani wants President Buhari to investigate the $182m Halliburton bribery scandal

Nnamani said this at his Amaechi ward in Enugu South Council Area of Enugu State, where he received his APC membership card.

Ken Nnamani was the President of the Nigerian Senate from 2005 to 2007.

