Jonathan Makarfi, Sheriff should step down for peace to reign - Ex-President

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, has reportedly asked the factional leaders of the the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmed Makarfi and Ali Modu Sheriff, to step down.

According to a report by The Sun, Jonathan had resolved that the only solution to restructuring the PDP was for it's warring leaders to sheath their swords by vacating their positions.

This resolve was reportedly reached at after a meeting on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 with PDP governors in Abuja.

Sources revealed that Jonathan’s message had been dispatched to Makarfi and Sheriff, but none of the parties involved have released a statement or stand over the decision.

Jonathan was also reported to have suggested that the governors be left to run the party and put it back to reckoning.

The ex-President was also said to have noted that the governors would be left to nominate another chairman, who would emerge at a national convention.

Meanwhile Jonathan had earlier met with Makarfi, the Caretaker Committee chairman, who is backed by governors as well as Sheriff, national chairman, who got a favourable judgment at the Court of Appeal recently on different dates and at different venues.

It should be noted that the chairman of the PDP Governors' forum, Ayodele Fayose had said the meeting with ex-President Jonathan was in line with moves to find a lasting solution to the problems in PDP.