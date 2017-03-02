Jonathan Makarfi, Sheriff should step down for peace to reign - Ex-President

Jonathan was also reported to have suggested that the governors be left to run the party and put it back to reckoning.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
PDP factional Leaders, Ahmed Makarfi and Ali Modu Sheriff play

PDP factional Leaders, Ahmed Makarfi and Ali Modu Sheriff

(The Nation)

Ali Modu Sheriff, Wike 5 times PDP chairman attacked Rivers Gov
Ali Modu Sheriff PDP chairman is a general without soldiers – Fayose says
PDP Police reopen party's secretariat for Ali Modu Sheriff
Goodluck Jonathan Ex-President in 'crucial' meeting with PDP Governors
Goodluck Jonathan 'I never endorsed Sheriff,' Ex-President says
Emmanuel Ukoette PDP lawmaker defects to APC
PDP Makarfi's faction vows to contest Sheriff’s victory in Supreme Court
Ali Modu Sheriff PDP national secretariat to be re-opened before Friday – Chairman says
PDP Political party renews commitment to revamp Nigeria’s economy
Makarfi Police stop PDP faction from meeting in Abuja

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, has reportedly asked the factional leaders of the the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmed Makarfi and Ali Modu Sheriff, to step down.

According to a report by The Sun, Jonathan had resolved that the only solution to restructuring the PDP was for it's warring leaders to sheath their swords by vacating their positions.

This resolve was reportedly reached at after a meeting on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 with PDP governors in Abuja.

Sources revealed that Jonathan’s message had been dispatched to Makarfi and Sheriff, but none of the parties involved have released a statement or stand over the decision.

Jonathan was also reported to have suggested that the governors be left to run the party and put it back to reckoning.

Former president, Jonathan Goodluck play

Former president, Jonathan Goodluck

(lindaikejisblog)

 

The ex-President was also said to have noted that the governors would be left to nominate another chairman, who would emerge at a national convention.

ALSO READ: Goodluck Jonathan in 'crucial' meeting with PDP Governors

Meanwhile Jonathan had earlier met with Makarfi, the Caretaker Committee chairman, who is backed by governors as well as Sheriff, national chairman, who got a favourable judgment at the Court of Appeal recently on different dates and at different venues.

It should be noted that the chairman of the PDP Governors' forum, Ayodele Fayose had said the meeting with ex-President Jonathan was in line with moves to find a lasting solution to the problems in PDP.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Saraki Senate President denies snubbing Tinububullet
2 Sanusi Lamido ‘Nigerian leaders only care about their families,’ Emir saysbullet
3 2019 Presidency PDP, 4 other parties plan to "end Buhari's civilian...bullet

Politics

Adams Oshiomhole
Oshiomhole Ex-Gov emerges Edo APC leader
APC
APC Party's leadership to meet with govs ahead of national convention
Ahmed Makarfi
PDP Crisis Ahmed Makarfi faction commends ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s peace initiative
Buhari and Tinubu share an idea
Bola Tinubu Asiwaju for President? Don't bet against it