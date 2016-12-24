Home > Politics >

Jonathan :  Ex President is a liar - Kenny Martins

Martins, an in-law, and ally of ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo, gave a rare insight into a ‘secret meeting’ at the former military leaders Hilltop mansion at Abeokuta, Ogun State.

An independent politician and businessman, Chief Kenny Martins during an interview with Murphy Ganagana of The Sun Newspaper has debunked claims by former President Goodluck Jonathan that he conceded victory to the incumbent, Alhaji Muhammadu Buhari not out of pressure or persuasion from any quarters within and outside the country, but for his conviction that it was the right path to take.

“Let me make it clear, that I was not persuaded to do so by anyone within or outside the country. I knew it was the right thing to do”, Jonathan reportedly said at a recent graduation ceremony of Bingham University in Nasarawa State, where he and ex-Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon were awarded honorary doctorate degrees.

He revealed to Sunnewsonline that at that meeting, the need for Jonathan to surrender if defeated at the polls as well as his quiet and peaceful exit was discussed and resolved in the presence of the General Overseers of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, and the Living Faith Church, Bishop Oyedepo, contrary to Jonathan’s assertion.

