Jonathan :  Ex President is a liar - Kenny Martins

Martins, an in-law, and ally of ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo, gave a rare insight into a ‘secret meeting’ at the former military leaders Hilltop mansion at Abeokuta, Ogun State.
“Let me make it clear, that I was not persuaded to do so by anyone within or outside the country. I knew it was the right thing to do”, Jonathan reportedly said at a recent graduation ceremony of Bingham University in Nasarawa State, where he and ex-Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon were awarded honorary doctorate degrees.
Martins, an in-law, and ally of ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo, gave a rare insight into a ‘secret meeting’ at the former military leaders Hilltop mansion at Abeokuta, Ogun State.
He revealed to Sunnewsonline that at that meeting, the need for Jonathan to surrender if defeated at the polls as well as his quiet and peaceful exit was discussed and resolved in the presence of the General Overseers of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, and the Living Faith Church, Bishop Oyedepo, contrary to Jonathan’s assertion.
Written by Osiri Ndukwe
Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.