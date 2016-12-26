Home > Politics >

Jegede :  "Why I didn’t challenge Akeredolu’s victory"

Jegede "Why I didn’t challenge Akeredolu’s victory"

“We were in the contest neither for self-seeking (motive) nor pettiness, but for service and value."

  • Published:
Eyitayo Jegede play

Eyitayo Jegede

(The Guardian)

Buhari President celebrates Dogara on his 49th birthday
Fayose Governor promotes over 15,000 workers, pays salaries
Buhari ‘President is a great beneficiary of PDP,’ Lamido says
APC Party comments on victory in Sambisa Forest, says they have fulfilled one promise
Tinubu APC leader can’t finish me – Amosun
Tinubu APC leader congratulates Buhari, Army over victory in Sambisa
Pastor Enoch Adeboye Ekiti PDP slams APC over comments on RCCG G.O.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the November 26 governorship election in Ondo State, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), has said that the party will get back to its feet very soon.

Jegede, in a Christmas message issued in Akure on Sunday to felicitate with Christians, urged the people of the state to embrace peace, love and unity, according to Punch.

He said he decided not to challenge the result of the last governorship election won by Chief Rotimi Akeredolu SAN of the All Progressives Congress in order to move on as a statesman despite the glaring conspiracy against his mandate.

According to him, though the outcome of the election was not expected, he accepted the result in the spirit of sportsmanship and sent his congratulatory message to the winner.

He said, “We were in the contest neither for self-seeking (motive) nor pettiness, but for service and value. Despite the noted and obvious infractions against our mandate, it is now time to move on. Tomorrow is another day.

He went ahead to appeal to members of PDP to remain steadfast, “I appeal to PDP faithful to remain steadfast as we endure the trying times that may lie ahead. I am confident that we will, in due course, bounce back to reckoning with God and the people on our side,” reported Punch.

Written by Osiri Ndukwe

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Obalolu Davies

Obalolu Davies Obalolu is a passionate writer who believes hardwork and dedication will get you anywhere in life.

Top 3

1 Tinubu APC leader can’t finish me – Amosunbullet
2 $15m Ibori bribe I’m ready to testify, says ex-EFCC bossbullet
3 Jonathan Ex President is a liar - Kenny Martinsbullet

Politics

Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara
Buhari "Dogara’s performance gives me confidence in political ability of Nigeria’s youth"
Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara
Buhari President celebrates Dogara on his 49th birthday
Pastor Enoch Adeboye
Pastor Enoch Adeboye Ekiti PDP slams APC over comments on RCCG G.O.
Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Tinubu APC leader congratulates Buhari, Army over victory in Sambisa