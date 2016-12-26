The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the November 26 governorship election in Ondo State, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), has said that the party will get back to its feet very soon.

Jegede, in a Christmas message issued in Akure on Sunday to felicitate with Christians, urged the people of the state to embrace peace, love and unity, according to Punch.

He said he decided not to challenge the result of the last governorship election won by Chief Rotimi Akeredolu SAN of the All Progressives Congress in order to move on as a statesman despite the glaring conspiracy against his mandate.

According to him, though the outcome of the election was not expected, he accepted the result in the spirit of sportsmanship and sent his congratulatory message to the winner.

He said, “We were in the contest neither for self-seeking (motive) nor pettiness, but for service and value. Despite the noted and obvious infractions against our mandate, it is now time to move on. Tomorrow is another day.”

He went ahead to appeal to members of PDP to remain steadfast, “I appeal to PDP faithful to remain steadfast as we endure the trying times that may lie ahead. I am confident that we will, in due course, bounce back to reckoning with God and the people on our side,” reported Punch.

Written by Osiri Ndukwe