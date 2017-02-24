In Anambra INEC approves November 18 for governorship election

According to INEC timetable for the election, campaigns by political parties will start on August 18, 2017, and close by November 16, 2017

  • Published:
INEC play

INEC Ballot box.

(Channels)

Operation Python Dance Governor Obiano urges Anambra people to cooperate with Army
In Nnewi Midnight fire destroys N3bn property at Timber Market
In Anambra Group urges resident to shun candidates of political godfathers
Willie Obiano Governor presents N115.5bn appropriation bill for 2017 fiscal year
Okorocha ‘Governor is an example of what a leader should not be,’ Obiano says
In Anambra Obiano’s agric. revolution programme attracts $600m agro-investments
In Anambra Govt targets self-sufficiency in poultry production by 2019
In Anambra Property, vehicles destroyed as two communities renew hostility

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has approved Nov. 18, 2017 for the conduct of the Anambra governorship election, INEC National Commissioner, Solomon Soyebi, said.

Soyebi made this known at a news conference on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the 1999 Constitution as amended, and the Electoral Act, had stipulated that the earliest day for the conduct of the election shall be Oct. 18, while latest date for the election shall be Feb 14, 2018.

It also stipulated that the tenure of the state governor would expire on March 16, 2018.

According to INEC timetable for the election, campaigns by political parties will start on Aug. 18 and close by Nov. 16, while primaries will be held between July 22 and Sept. 2.

The national commissioner said that the commission received the report of the Joint Police/DSS Special Investigation Panel on Rivers Re-Run elections of Dec. 10, 2016.

He added that “from the report, we gathered that the police have concluded their investigations and 25 INEC staff who were indicted will be prosecuted. The commission has resolved to co-operate with police in the process.

“In addition and without prejudice to their prosecution, the indicted INEC staff will also face the commission’s internal disciplinary process.

“The commission wishes to reiterate clearly that it will not shield staff that engages in any conduct that will undermine the integrity of the electoral process.’’

Soyebi added that the commission had also considered the report of its Administrative Inquiry into the same election in which 28 staff were indicted of misconduct.

He explained that the commission accepted the report’s recommendations that all the 28 indicted staff should face internal disciplinary action for gross misconduct, dereliction of duty and negligence.

“The commission also accepted the recommendation to commend a number of ad hoc and permanent staff, as well as security officials who performed exceptionally well under very difficult circumstances of the elections,” he said.

Those to be commended were Prof. Ralph Echebiri and Prof. Oji Ekemankama, both of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, who served in Rivers West and East Senatorial Districts respectively.

ALSO READ: INEC blames police for failure of December 10 polls in some LGs in Rivers

He added that INEC would also offer automatic employment to two National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members; Aguna Isaac and Ademola Oluwatoba who served as Presiding Officers during the election.

He said that the decision was to reward them for their professional conduct during the election.

He noted that arising from the lessons learnt, the commission would carry out major overhaul of its entire Rivers office.

Image
  • FUEL QUEUE AT A FILLING STATION ON AIRPORT ROAD IN ABUJA ON FRIDAY (8/4/16). 2802/8/4/2016/CH/NAN 
  • POLICE VEHICLE BLOCKING THE ROAD LEADING TO CONOIL FILLING STATION OPPOSITE NNPC TOWER TO AVOID OBSTRUCTION AS FUEL SCARCITY BITES HARDER IN ABUJA ON MONDAY (11/4/16). 2860/11/4/2016/JAU/CH/NAN 
  • RESIDENT ELECTORAL COMMISSIONER FOR RIVERS, MR ANIEDI IKOIWAK (L) PRESENTING CERTIFICATE OF RETURN TO MR KELECHI NWOGU, REPRESENTING OMUMA CONSTITUENCY IN THE STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY IN PORT HARCOURT ON FRIDAY (08/04/16). 2803/8/4/2016/OCC/CH/NAN  
  • CROSS SECTION OF 11 MEMBERS OF THE RIVERS HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY WITH THE RESIDENT ELECTORAL COMMISSIONER,MR ANIEDI IKOIWAK(M) AFTER RECEIVING THEIR CERTIFICATE OF RETURN IN PORT HARCOURT ON FRIDAY (08/04/16). 2804/8/4/2016/OCC/CH/NAN 
  • FROM LEFT: CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, NIGERIAN STOCK EXCHANGE, OSCAR ONYEMA; DIRECTOR, FINANCIAL MARKET DEALERS QUOTATION (FMDQ), DR ADESOLA ADEDUNTAN; THE MANAGING DIRECTOR, MR BOLA ONADELE.KOKO; CHAIRMAN, MRS SARAH ALADE AND COMPANY SECRETARY, MR AJIBOLA ASOLO, AT THE 4TH FINANCIAL MARKET DEALERS QUOTATION ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN LAGOS ON FIRDAY (8/4/16). 2805/8/4/2016/BOA/CH/NAN 
  • RESIDENTS OF CHIKA AND ALEITA PROTESTING OVER OUTRAGEOUS MARCH ELECTRICITY BILL AND LACK OF FUNCTIONAL ELECTRICITY TRANSFORMER IN ABUJA ON FRIDAY (8/4/16) 2806/8/4/2016/TA/CH/NAN 
  • LONG FUEL QUEUE AT A FILLING STATION ON AIRPORT ROAD IN ABUJA ON FRIDAY (8/4/16) 2807/8/4/2016/TA/CH/NAN  
  • A WOMAN CASTING HER VOTE, DURING THE 2016 FCT AREA COUNCIL ELECTIONS AT MODEL PRIMARY SCHOOL POLLING STATION AT KUBWA IN ABUJA ON SATURDAY (9/4/16) 2829/9/4/2016/JAU/CH/NAN  
  • ACCIDENT CAUSED BY RECKLESS DRIVING AT THE CITY GATE ON AIRPORT ROAD IN ABUJA ON FRIDAY (8/4/16) 2808/8/4/2016/TA/CH/NAN 
  • BUSINESS ACTIVITIES AT THE KUTUNKU POLLING CENTRE, GWAGWALADA DURING THE 2016 FEDERAL CAPITAL TERRITORY AREA COUNCIL ELECTIONS IN ABUJA ON SATURDAY (9/4/16). 2830/9/4/2016/TA/CH/NAN  
  • APGA CHAIRMANSHIP CANDIDATE FOR GWAGWALADA AREA COUNCIL, MR MUSTAPHA ADAMU, CASTING HIS VOTE DURING THE 2016 FEDERAL CAPITAL TERRITORY AREA COUNCIL ELECTIONS ON SATURDAY (9/4/16). 2831/9/4/2016/TA/CH/NAN  
  • WIFE OF THE GOVERNOR OF OYO STATE, MRS FLORENCE AJIMOBI(L) IN A GROUP PHOTOGRAPH WITH SOME OF THE ICT GRADUANDS AT THE GRADUATION OF FLORENCE AJIMOBI ICT CENTRE IN IBADAN ON FRIDAY (8/4/16) 2809/8/4/2016/OEA/TA/CH/NAN 
  • WOMEN WAITING TO CAST THEIR VOTE AT KWALI DURING THE 2016 FCT AREA COUNCIL ELECTIONS ON SATURDAY (9/4/16). 2832/9/4/2016/EO/CH/NAN 
  • A VOTER, MRS JUMIMMA ABUBAKAR, BEING VERIFIED BY INEC AD-HOC STAFF AT THE SHADA GALADIMA POLLING UNIT KWALI, DURING THE 2016 FCT AREA COUNCIL ELECTIONS ON SATURDAY (9/4/16). 2833/9/4/2016/EO/CH/NAN 
  • PARTY SUPPORTERS CELEBRATING AFTER COUNTING OF VOTES AT ANGWANHAKIMI POLLING UNIT KWALI, DURING THE 2016 FCT AREA COUNCIL ELECTIONS ON SATURDAY (9/4/16). 2834/9/4/2016/EO/CH/NAN  
  • CASKET BEARING THE REMAINS OF THE FORMER GOVERNOR OF BAYELSA STATE, DIEPRIYE ALAMIEYESEIGHA ARRIVING AT BANQUET HALL, GOVERNMENT HOUSE FOR A VALEDICTORY STATE EXECUTIVE COUNCIL SESSION IN YENAGOA ON FRIDAY (8/4/15) 2813/8/4/2016/AO/ICE/NAN  
  • NYSC CORPS MEMBERS CARRYING THE CASKET BEARING THE REMIANS OF THEIR COLLEAGUE, CHUKWUDUMEBI OKONTA WHO WAS KILLED DURING THE LAST RIVERS RE-RUN ELECTION AFTER A REQUIEM MASS AT HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC CHURCH AJAJI ILLAH, OSHIMILI NORTH LGA, DELTA STATE ON FRIDAY (8/4/16) 2814/8/4/2016/IO/ICE/NAN  
  • VOTERS CHECK FOR THEIR NAMES ON THE THE DISPLAYED LIST AT WUSE 3 PRIMARY SCHOOL POLLING UNIT IN AMAC, DURING THE 2016 FEDERAL CAPITAL TERRITORY AREA COUNCIL ELECTIONS IN ABUJA ON SATURDAY (9/4/16) 2816/9/4/2016/ICE/CH/NAN  
  • VOTERS CHECKING FOR THEIR NAMES ON THE THE DISPLAYED LIST MODERN SCIENCE PRIMARY SCHOOL, GARKI IN AMAC, DURING THE 2016 FEDERAL CAPITAL TERRITORY AREA COUNCIL ELECTIONS IN ABUJA ON SATURDAY (9/4/16) 2817/9/4/2016/ICE/NAN  
  • EMPTY ROAD AS A RESULT OF THE 2016 FEDERAL CAPITAL TERRITORY AREA COUNCIL ELECTIONS IN ABUJA ON SATURDAY (9/4/16) 2818/I/4/2016/ICE/NAN 
  • EMPTY ROAD AS A RESULT OF THE 2016 FEDERAL CAPITAL TERRITORY AREA COUNCIL ELECTIONS IN ABUJA ON SATURDAY (9/4/16) 2819/9/4/2016/ICE/NAN  
  • ACCREDITATION AND VOTING AT MODERN SCIENCE PRIMARY SCHOOL GARKI DURING 2016 FEDERAL CAPITAL TERRITORY AREA COUNCIL ELECTIONS IN ABUJA ON SATURDAY (9/4/16) 2820/9/4/2016/ICE/NAN 
  • BALLOT BOXES DISPLAYED AS INEC AD-HOC OFFICIALS WAIT FOR VOTERS AT PRESIDENTIAL VILLA / CITY CENTER POLLING UNIT DURING 2016 FEDERAL CAPITAL TERRITORY AREA COUNCIL ELECTIONS IN ABUJA ON SATURDAY (9/4/16) 2821/9/4/2016/ICE/NAN 
  • FROM LEFT: CAPTAIN OF OTUKPO GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB, MR OWOICHO ABEL; GOLFER ELKER DARENG; GOLFER TERNGU TSEGBA AND THE FORMER SENATE PRESIDENT, SEN. DAVID MARK, DURING THE PRO-AM GOLF TOURNAMENT IN OTUKPO GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB IN HONOUR OF SEN. MARK'S 68TH BIRTHDAY IN BENUE ON SATURDAY (9/4/16) 2835/9/4/2016/HB/CH/NAN 
  • FORMER SENATE PRESIDENT, SEN. DAVID MARK DURING THE PRO-AM GOLF TOURNAMENT IN OTUKPO GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB,IN HONOUR OF SEN. MARK'S 68TH BIRTHDAY IN BENUE ON SATURDAY (9/4/16) 2836/9/4/2016/HB/CH/NAN 
  • FROM LEFT: SEN. IFEANYI ARARUME: FORMER GOVERNOR OLD ANAMBRA STATE, SEN. JIM NWOBODO; APC CHAIRMAN, ENUGU STATE, DR BEN NWOYE AND APC SOUTH-EAST NATIONAL VICE CHAIRMAN, CHIEF EMMA ENUKWU, AT THE APC SOUTH-EAST ZONAL EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEETING IN ENUGU ON SUNDAY (10/4/16). 2841/10/4/16/MAG/JAU/NAN 
  • FROM LEFT: ADAMAWA STATE COMMISSIONER FOR WORKS, MRS LILIAN STEPHEN; COMMISSIONER FOR LANDS AND SURVEY, ALHAJI IBRAHIM YAYAJI AND THE CHAIRMAN, NIGERIAN SOCIETY OF ENGINEERS (NSE), YOLA CHAPTER, MR ABDULLAHI FAROUK, AT THE LAUNCH OF 2016 NIGERIAN SOCIETY OF ENGINEERS CALENDAR IN YOLA ON MONDAY (11/4/16). 2851/11/4/2016/YMU/OTU/ICE/NAN  
  • WIFE OF THE FORMER SENATE PRESIDENT, MRS HELEN MARK (L), PRESENTING RELIEF MATERIALS TO THE DISTRICT HEAD OF AILLA COMMUNITY, CHIEF MICHAEL MAGAJI (M) AND REPRESENTATIVE OF AGATU TRADITIONAL COUNCIL, CHIEF ISA OTACHE), DURING HER VISIT TO AILA IDPS CAMP AS PART OF ACTIVITIES TO MARK FORMER SENATE PRESIDENT'S 68TH BIRTHDAY IN AILLA COMMUNITY, AGATU, BENUE ON SUNDAY(10/4/16). 28402/10/4/2016/HB/JAU/NAN 
  • FROM LEFT: PRESIDENT, ACADEMIC STAFF UNION OF UNIVERSITIES (ASUU), DR NASIR ISA; VICE PRESIDENT, PROF. ABIODUN OGUNYEMI AND FORMER PRESIDENT, PROF. ASISI ASOBIA, DURING A NEWS CONFERENCE ON THE STATE OF THE NATION IN ABUJA ON MONDAY (11/4/16) 2852/11/4/2016/TA/NAN  
  • SOME OF RELIEF MATERIALS DONATED BY THE WIFE OF THE FORMER SENATE PRESIDENT, MRS HELEN MARK AS PART OF ACTIVITIES TO MARK FORMER SENATE PRESIDENT'S 68TH BIRTHDAY IN AILLA COMMUNITY, AGATU, BENUE ON SUNDAY(10/4/16). 2843/10/4/2016/HB/JAU/NAN 
  • APC ENUGU STATE WOMEN LEADER, LOLO NGOZI NWAKWO (8TH L) WITH MEMBERS OF HAUSA COMMUNITY OF ACHARA LAYOUT ENUGU, DURING MOTHERS DAY CELEBRATION IN ENUGU ON MONDAY (11/04/16). 2853/11/4/2016/MAG/CH/NAN 
  • WIFE OF THE FORMER SENATE PRESIDENT, MRS HELEN MARK(M), STEERING AN UNCLEAN WATER AFTER ADDING A WATER PURIFIER, DURING HER VISIT TO AILA IDPS CAMP TO DONATE RELIEF MATERIALS, AS PART OF ACTIVITIES TO MARK FORMER SENATE PRESIDENT'S 68TH BIRTHDAY IN AILLA COMMUNITY, AGATU, BENUE ON SUNDAY(10/4/16). WITH HER ARE THE MANAGING DIRECTOR, MIMA WATER LTD, MR AHUBI JONATHAN(L) AND WOMAN LEADER, PEOPLE’S DEMOCRATIC PARTY, BENUE STATE, MRS ABEJI EGWA. 2844/10/4/2016/HB/JAU/NAN 
  • MEMBERS OF CATHOLIC WOMEN ORGANISATION CELEBRATING MOTHERS DAY AT THE SACRED HEART CATHOLIC CHURCH GWAGWALADA ON SUNDAY. 2854/11/4/2016/CH/NAN 
  • A BOY DRINKING WATER THAT WAS TREATED BY THE WIFE OF THE FORMER SENATE PRESIDENT, MRS HELEN MARK, DURING HER VISIT TO AILA IDPS CAMP TO DONATE RELIEF MATERIALS, AS PART OF ACTIVITIES TO MARK FORMER SENATE PRESIDENT'S 68TH BIRTHDAY IN AILLA COMMUNITY, AGATU, BENUE ON SUNDAY(10/4/16). 2845/10/4/2016/HB/JAUNAN 
  • MEMBERS OF CATHOLIC WOMEN ORGANISATION CELEBRATING MOTHERS DAY AT THE SACRED HEART CATHOLIC CHURCH GWAGWALADA ON SUNDAY. 2855/11/4/2016/CH/NAN  
  • KING OF HOPE, MASTER DAMIAN ALEBURU TEACHING CHILDREN, DURING HIS VISIT TO INTERNALLY DISPLAYED PERSON'S CAMP AT NEW KUCHINGORO IN ABUJA ON SUNDAY (10/4/16). 28406/10/4/2016/HB/JAUNAN 
  • MEMBERS OF CATHOLIC WOMEN ORGANISATION IN THEIR TRADITIONAL ATTIRES CELEBRATING MOTHERS DAY AT THE SACRED HEART CATHOLIC CHURCH GWAGWALADA ON SUNDAY. 2856/11/4/2016/CH/NAN  
  • SYMPATHIZERS CHECKING THE ALLEGEDLY KILLED PERSON AT GWAGWALADA UNDER BRIDGE IN ABUJA ON FRIDAY (8/4/16). 2799/8/4/2016/CH/NAN 
  • KING OF HOPE, MASTER DAMIAN ALEBURU, SUPERVISING CHILDREN, DURING HIS VISIT TO INTERNALLY DISPLAYED PERSON'S CAMP AT NEW KUCHINGORO IN ABUJA ON SUNDAY (10/4/16). WITH THEM IS PRESIDENT OF FACE OF HOPE, MS GRACE IBIRONKE. 2847/10/4/2016/HB/JAUNAN  
  • FROM LEFT: MANAGING DIRECTOR, AFRICAN AND MIDDLE EAST OLAM INTERNATIONAL, MR VENKATARAMANI STRIVATHSAN; SIR GBAGYI, CHIEF DANJUMA BARDE; GOV. NASIR EL-RUFAI OF KADUNA STATE; FORMER CHAIRMAN, SCOA MOTORS, ALHAJI AHMED JODA AND REPRESENTATIVE OF MINISTER OF AGRICULTURE AND RURAL DEVELOPMENT, MR OBINA OKPARA, AT THE GROUNDBREAKING OF THE ANIMAL FEED AND PROTEIN COMPANY IN KADUNA ON FRIDAY (8/4/16). 2800/8/4/2016/SP/CH/NAN 
  • THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, DRUMVIEW CONCEPT, MR ISIOMA WILLIAM (M), AT JANG -GU DRUM WORKSHOP AT NATIONAL THEATRE ARTISTES VILLAGE IN LAGOS ON MONDAY (11/4/16) 2858/11/4/2016/BOA/CH/NAN 
  • ACTING MANAGING DIRECTOR, NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA (NAN), MR JONES AFOLABI (R), WELCOMING THE ACTING MANAGING DIRECTOR, NIGER DELTA DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION (NDDC), MRS IBIM SEMENITARI, DURING HER VISIT TO NAN HEADQUARTERS IN ABUJA ON SUNDAY (10/4/16). 2848/10/4/2016/OTU/JAU/NAN 
  • GOV. NASIR EL-RUFAI, OF KADUNA STATE (L) AND THE MANAGING DIRECTOR, AFRICAN AND MIDDLE EAST OLAM INTERNATIONAL, MR VENKATARAMANI STRIVATHSAN, DURING THE FOUNDATION STONE LAYING OF ANIMAL FEED AND PROTEIN COMPANY IN KADUNA ON FRIDAY (8/4/16). 2801/8/4/2016/SP/CH/NAN 
  • THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, DRUMVIEW CONCEPT, MR ISIOMA WILLIAM (R), AT JANG -GU DRUM WORKSHOP AT NATIONAL THEATRE ARTISTES VILLAGE IN LAGOS ON MONDAY (11/4/16) 2857/11/4/2016/BOA/CH/NAN  
  • POLICE VEHICLE AT THE FRONT OF NFF GLASS HOUSE ZONE 7 IN ABUJA ON MONDAY (11/4/16). 2859/11/4/2016/HF/CH/NAN  
  • FROM LEFT: MANAGING EDITOR, NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA (NAN), MR YUSUF ZANGO; ACTING MANAGING DIRECTOR, NIGER DELTA DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION (NDDC), MRS IBIM SEMENITARI AND ASSISTANT EDITOR IN CHIEF, MR OLISA IFEAJIKA, DURING THE VISIT OF THE ACTING MANAGING DIRECTOR OF NDDC TO NAN HEADQUARTERS IN ABUJA SUNDAY (10/4/16). 2849/8/4/2016/OTU/JAU/NAN 
  • BAUCHI STATE DEPUTY GOVERNOR, ALHAJI NUHU GIDADO (3RD R), SECRETARY TO BAUCHI STATE GOVERNMENT, ALHAJI BELLO ILELAH (R) AND MEMBERS OF DISBURSEMENT COMMITTEE ON SCHOLARSHIP TO BAUCHI STATE STUDENTS DURING THEIR VISIT TO GOVERNMENT HOUSE IN BAUCHI ON MONDAY (11/4/16). 2861/11/4/2016/DJ/JAU/NAN 
  • SITTING FROM LEFT: MR HABILA KAURA; CHIEF OF EBBA VILAGE,NEW KARU NASARAWA STATE, CHIEF YAKUBU MAIKABILA; WEST AFRICAN REGIONAL DIRECTOR, UNITED STATES LATINO AMERICAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE,(USLACC) MRS IFEOMA EJIOGU AND HER HUSBAND, MR EJIOGU, AT THE LAUNCH OF AGRICULTURE YOUTHS EMPOWERMENT PROGRAMME AT EBBA VILLAGE IN NASARAWA STATE ON MONDAY (11/4/16). 2864/11/4/2016/JIN/CH/NAN 
  • WINNER OF THE TUNISIA ALL AFRICAN JUNIOR GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP, MASTER ODEH ALECHEU PRESENTING HIS TROPHY TO THE FOUNDER OTUKPO GOLF ACADEMY, SEN. DAVID MARK, DURING THE GRAND FINALE OF PRO-AM GOLF TOURNAMENT AS PART OF ACTIVITIES TO MARK FORMER SENATE PRESIDENT'S 68TH BIRTHDAY IN OTUKPO GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB, BENUE STATE ON SUNDAY. 2865/11/4/2016/HB/CH/NAN  
  • WINNER OF THE GIRLS CATEGORY 1 (AGE 16-18), PROMISE INALEGWU (L) WITH THE FOUNDER OTUKPO GOLF ACADEMY, SEN DAVID MARK DURING THE GRAND FINALE OF PRO-AM GOLF TOURNAMENT AS PART OF ACTIVITIES TO MARK FORMER SENATE PRESIDENT'S 68TH BIRTHDAY IN OTUKPO GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB IN BENUE STATE ON SUNDAY. 2866/11/4/2016/HB/CH/NAN 
  • NIGERIAN AIR FORCE MEDICAL STAFF CHECKING THE BLOOD PRESSURE OF A WOMAN DURING THE MEDICAL OUTREACH CARRIED OUT BY 39 BASE SERVICES GROUP (BSG) OF THE NIGERIAN AIR FORCE IN EMENE COMMUNITY, ENUGU STATE ON MONDAY (11/4/16). 2867/11/4/2016/KELECHI/CH/NAN 

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Sanusi Lamido ‘Nigerian leaders only care about their families,’ Emir saysbullet
2 2019 Presidency PDP, 4 other parties plan to "end Buhari's civilian...bullet
3 Rivers Rerun INEC blames police for failure of December 10 polls in...bullet

Politics

Olusegun Mimiko (L) and Rotimi Akeredolu (R)
In Ondo Mimiko hands over government to Akeredolu
Ali Modu Sheriff
PDP Police reopen party's secretariat for Ali Modu Sheriff
Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State
Okorocha PDP says governor doesn’t think before he talks
Ali Modu Sheriff
Ali Modu Sheriff PDP lawmakers say chairman should pack up and go