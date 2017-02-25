In Rivers INEC staff loses hand to Political thugs in Rerun election

An officer of INEC has lost his hand to violent political thugs that have marred electioneering process in Etche LG area of the state.

  Published:
Some thugs have reportedly left fear and panic in Rivers after chopping off the hand of a staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

According to a report by Punch Newspaper, the staff who is working in Etche local government area in the River rerun election exercise, lost his hand to the thug's violence on Saturday, February 25, 2017.

It was also reported that another INEC staff was reportedly abducted during the attack by the thugs.

ALSO READ: Security agents arrest 50 political thugs

A female INEC staff was said to alerted the state headquarters about the sad incident.

Over 700 staff of INEC were mobilized to take part in the the rerun election exercise in Rivers state.

