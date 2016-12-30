In Rivers :  House of Assembly Speaker resigns

Reports say Dabotorudima resigned today, Friday, December 30, 2016, after swearing 12 new legislators.
On announcement of his resignation, the legislators promptly elected former Speaker, Ibani Ikuinyi-Owaji to preside over the affairs of the House.
You will recall that Dabotorudima succeeded Ikuinyi-Owaji when he resigned on December 18, 2015.
Meanwhile, Senator Magnus Abe has slammed the Rivers state House of Assembly for hastily passing the state’s 2017 budget.
