In Ondo Akeredolu has been sworn in as new Governor

Rotimi Akeredolu is the new Governor of Ondo State.

Akeredolu took the oath of office at about 11:34am on Friday, February 24, according to The Cable.

Former governor , Olusegun Mimiko formally handed over to Akeredolu on Thursday, February 23, after expressing the belief that he was leaving the state in safe hands.

“It would have been a miracle to have achieved our modest achievements in office if the state had not been peaceful. We enjoyed cooperation of all citizens, diverse interest groups and all stakeholders," Mimiko said.

"That is why there has been an atmosphere of peace in the state these last eight years. Therefore, I will enjoin you to sustain the peaceful co-existence in the state for your administration to be successful,” he added.

Akeredolu also praised Mimiko for doing his best to advance the state and promised to continue to tap from his wealth of experience.

Akeredolu emerged Governor-elect in November 2016 after defeating Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).