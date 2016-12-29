In Kano :  APC to reconcile factions

Home > Politics >

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state has constituted a committee to reconcile aggrieved factions of the party in the state.

The state APC Acting chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, disclosed this while addressing newsmen on Wednesday in Kano.

Abbas said that the party found it necessary to set up the reconciliation committee in order to ensure unity within the members of the party across the state.

“We felt it necessary to set up the reconciliation committee because even within the Gandujiyya faction, there are factions.

“So we have set up of the committee to bring sanity and unity to the party,” Abbas said.

He explained that the committee, which is under the leadership of Alhaji Nasiru Aliko-Koki, a chieftain of the party, had been mandated to reconcile the aggrieved factions to ensure peace and unity within the party.

On the allegation that the headquarters of the party had not endorsed his selection as the Acting Chairman of the party, he said the letter to that effect was presented to him by the Northwest Zonal Chairman, Alhaji Inuwa Abdulkadir.

Anybody doubting the authenticity of the letter should come and see it.

“The constitution of the party allows for the election of leaders and the same constitution said if he errs, he should be removed,” he said.

Abass said since his appointment as Acting Chairman, the party leaders from all the 44 local government areas of the state had paid their homage to him with the promise to give him all the necessary support.

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Alhaji Kabiru Rurum and members of the Assembly were also here to show their solidarity.” he said.

Abbas also said that he would continue to ensure justice and fairness in the discharge of his duties in order to move the party forward.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that following the removal of the former state APC Chairman, Alhaji Haruna Doguwa, the party was divided into about three factions in the state.

While one of the factions is with Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, the other faction is with the former governor of the state, Engr. Rabi’u Kwankwaso.

