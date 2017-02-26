In Gombe PDP clears 11 chairmanship and 114 councilor seats in polls

Maina said the law establishing GOSIEC had  empowered  Presiding Officers to announce those who won as Councillors at the polling units.

  • Published:
Mahmood Yakubu play

Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman

(Punch)

Gombe LG Poll Group wants election cancelled
Gombe LG Poll APC, others reject outcome, say 'it is a sham'
Fayose Why I attended Akeredolu's inauguration - Gov
Akeredolu 'Ondo made the right choice,' says Dogara
Edo Elections More witnesses testify for Obaseki
In Ondo Akeredolu has been sworn in as new Governor
Rivers Rerun Report INEC vows to punish indicted staff
In Ondo Mimiko hands over government to Akeredolu
PDP Police reopen party's secretariat for Ali Modu Sheriff

The ruling  People Democratic Party (PDP)  in Gombe state  has won all the seats contested in the Council polls conducted on Saturday.

Announcing the result in Gombe on Sunday, Mr Caleb Maina, Chief Returning Officer and Chairman of the Gombe State Independent Electoral Commission (GOSIEC) stated that PDP won all the 114 councillorship and 11 chairmanship positions.

Maina listed those who won the chairmanship positions as Alhaji Jani Bello   (Akko), Alh.Bakari Kaltuma (Balanga),Mr Faruk Lawining (Billiri),Alhaji .Abdulqadir Rsheed (Dukku), Alaji.Yusuf Ibrahim (Funakaye) and Alhaji Sani Dogarai (Gombe)

Others were Mr Abubakar Danzaria (Kaltungo), Alhaji Hassan Marafa (Kwami), Alhaji Hamza Dadum (Nafada), Mr .Danladi Garba (Shongom) and Alhaji Haruna Samanja (Yamaltu-Deba).

Maina said the law establishing GOSIEC had  empowered  Presiding Officers to announce those who won as Councillors at the polling units.

“Respective results for the Councillors election had already been announced, which indicated that PDP won all the Councillor seats in all the 114 wards of the 11 Local Government Areas.

He said that the State Chief Judge had already established a panel to entertain petitions from those dissatisfied with the outcome of the election.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Fayose Why I attended Akeredolu's inauguration - Govbullet
2 Fayose Governor issues stern warning to INEC, police ahead of 2018...bullet
3 Buhari 'Northern politicians playing politics with President's...bullet

Politics

Senate President, Bukola Saraki
Saraki Senate President denies snubbing Tinubu
INEC
Gombe LG Poll Group wants election cancelled
Gombe LG Poll APC, others reject outcome, say 'it is a sham'
INEC staff loses hand in Rivers Rerun
In Rivers INEC staff loses hand to political thugs in Rerun election