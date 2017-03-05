In Enugu Another PDP Chieftain dumps party for APC

Group Captain Joe Orji (Rtd.), a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State and one-time Military Governor of Gombe State has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Orji pitched his tent with the ruling party, taking scores of his supporters with him.

This is coming barely a month after former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, Chief Jim Nwobodo and immediate past Speaker of Enugu state House of Assembly, Eugene Odoh, among other notable politicians in the state dumped PDP for APC.

Shortly after the formal registration of Orji at his Nenwe community, the Southeast national vice chairman of APC, Emma Enukwu, described the ex-military governor as a "political caterpillar" who will join forces with other progressives and democrats in the state to wrest power from PDP in 2019.

Enukwu, who spoke alongside state chairman of the party, Dr Ben Nwoye and South-East national publicity secretary, Hon Hycient Ngwu, noted that Orji’s decision to join the ruling party at the Centre was a wise one, calling on other political bigwigs in the state and south-east zone to emulate the retired Air force chief.

"It is only by embracing the ruling party that Ndigbo could be part of the main stream in the nation's body polity," he said.

Enukwu stated that Orji, due to his pedigree will automatically become a member of the state caucus of the party, adding that arrangement will soon be put in place to formally receive him by the national secretariat of the party.

On why he decamped, Orji explained that he decided to leave the PDP because of the alarming rate of injustice and impunity in the party.

He expressed confidence in the ability of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to tackle the present economic and political challenges confronting Nigeria.

"My decision to join APC was taken after I critically studied the programme and policies of the party," he added.

Orji, a gubernatorial candidate on the platform of the defunct All Nigerians Peoples Party (ANPP) in the state, hails from the same local government area with the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.