In Ebonyi APC stalwart calls for employment of citizens in Federal University

An APC stalwart, Chinedu Ogah has said that the citizens of the state should constitute at least 70 per cent of its junior staff cadre to ease the unemployment challenges.

(DailyPost)

A member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ebonyi, Chief Chinedu Ogah, has called for the employment of the people of the state at the Federal University, Ndufu-Alike.

Ogah, the National Coordinator of the Buhari/Osibanjo Initiative for Demonstrating Change, made the call in Ikwo on Monday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Ogah, who hails from the community, said that the citizens of the state should constitute at least 70 per cent of its junior staff cadre to ease the unemployment challenges.

The institution should offer them employment immediately not because I am their friend but it is in its social responsibility stipulations.

“I will officially inform the institution next week and if they fail to do so, I will seek legal action to that effect.

“The institution must employ our people who are qualified but I must commend its vice chancellor for his efforts in engaging our people,” he said.

Ogah said that he offered scholarship to Mr Daniel Atta, a 300-level student of the institution under his foundation’s scholarship scheme.

The student sang admirably during the institution’s last convocation ceremony. We have offered scholarship to 36 students in different institutions in the country.

“We are offering the scholarships to impact on the lives of the people and will also encourage the students who made first-class as announced during the convocation.

“Most of the people we assisted are those who are naturally endowed but have no one to assist them to achieve their life ambitions,” he said. 

