In Delta :  APC chieftain, Spanner Okpozo is dead

A senior member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-South, Chief Spanner Francis Okpozo is dead.

Okpozo died in a hospital in Delta State on Monday, December 26, after a brief illness, Punch reports.

The deceased was a former senator and an indigene of Ozoro in the Isoko North Council Area of Delta State.

He was also said to have been one of the most senior members of the APC in the South-South.

