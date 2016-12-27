In Delta :  APC chieftain, Spanner Okpozo is dead

Chief Spanner Francis Okpozo died in a hospital in Delta State on Monday, December 26, after a brief illness.
The deceased was a former senator and an indigene of Ozoro in the Isoko North Council Area of Delta State.
He was also said to have been one of the most senior members of the APC in the South-South.
