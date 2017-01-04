In Anambra Group urges resident to shun candidates of political godfathers

Voters in Anambra have been urged to back a candidate who has the financial muscle and strength of character to shoulder the responsibilities of election and leadership.

  • Published:
Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano play

Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano

(channelstv)

The people of Anambra have been urged to shun candidates sponsored by political godfathers in the Nov. 2017 governorship election.

The Movement for Greater Anambra State (MOFGAS), a group, gave the advice in a statement signed by its Coordinator, Chief Shedrack Anakwue in Onitsha on Wednesday.

“Our position today is that we will no longer support a candidate who has no solid base; who needs and must rely on people to climb to power.

“The candidate Anambra needs to make progress must be capable of standing on his own, capable of contesting and winning election.’’

Anakwue added that voters should back a candidate who has the financial muscle and strength of character to shoulder the responsibilities of election and leadership.

He stated that such a candidate should, however, not have a questionable source of income.

The group said it owed it as a duty to ensure that the state was not taken back to an era of political and economic instability.

The group said Anambra State had suffered the effect of godfathers in previous governments with political power brokers foisting their godsons on the state to advance their selfish interests.

Apart from Mr Peter Obi, every other governor that had ruled the state was the product of godfathers.

“Dr Chris Ngige was at some point kidnapped because he refused to do the bidding of his godfathers.

“Dr Chinwoke Mbadinuju was foisted on the people by a cabal and also removed after one term, and Chief Willie Obiano was also foisted on the state by Obi”, he said.

