Goodluck Jonathan "PDP is still the biggest and the strongest party"

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan also said that the PDP will bounce back to power in 2019.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Goodluck Jonathan said he has not been "accused, indicted or charged for corruptly collecting monies" linked to the 2011 deal for an offshore oil block in Nigeria play

Goodluck Jonathan said he has not been "accused, indicted or charged for corruptly collecting monies" linked to the 2011 deal for an offshore oil block in Nigeria

(AFP/File)

Goodluck Jonathan "PDP will win in 2019" - Ex-President says
Throwback Thursday How Buhari called for impeachment of sick, absent Yar’Adua in 2010
Patience Jonathan 5 Reasons why ex-First Lady should run for Senate
CAN President tells Lai Mohammed to stop lying about religious killings
Buhari ‘President is politically dead,’ Financial Times says
Goodluck Jonathan ‘Blame ex-president for religious violence,’ Group says
Femi Adesina ‘Buhari can’t solve problems inherited from PDP in 21 months,’ Aide says [VIDEO]
Goodluck Jonathan 'I was starved in EFCC custody,' Man charged alongside GEJ's ex-aide says

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has said that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is still the strongest party in Nigeria.

Jonathan also said that the PDP will bounce back to power in 2019.

The former president made the comments on Monday, February 13, during a meeting with PDP delegates in Abuja.

“PDP is still the biggest and the strongest party, irrespective of what happened in 2015 general elections,” Jonathan said.

“Yes, we lost the presidential election but that doesn’t diminish us. Every other party still knows that PDP is a leading party. Losing the Presidency is something temporary.

“We should be able to get that position back as long as we are able to get our acts together. I am happy that you people are working towards that,” he added.

ALSO READ5 Important things Jonathan told U.S lawmakers about Nigeria

Jonathan lost the presidency to President Muhammadu Buhari, who is of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in 2015, thereby ending the PDP’s 16-year stint as Nigeria’s ruling party.

Image
  • Athletes participating in the Access Bank-Lagos City International Marathon, in Lagos on Saturday  
  • From left: Deputy Governor of Gombe State, Mr Charles Iliya; Gov. Ibrahim Dankwambo; and Provost, Collage of Islamic and Legal Studies, Nafada, Dr Ahmed Asha'Ali, at the Maiden Matriculation of the college, in Gombe State on Friday 
  • Students of the Collage of Islamic and Legal Studies, Nafada, at the Maiden Matriculation of the collage, in Gombe State on Friday 
  • Traditional rulers attending the Maiden Matriculation of the Collage of Islamic and Legal Studies, Nafada, in Gombe State on Friday 
  • Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola (R), examining photographs of the ongoing Abuja-Kaduna highway repairs during an inspection tour of the project on Friday (10/2/17). With him are Federal Controller of Works, Kaduna State, Mr Sa’ad Tukur (L); Project Manager, C.G.C. Construction Company, Mr Gao Xiang (2nd L); and other officials of the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing. 
  • From left: Project Manager, C.G.C. Construction Company, Mr Gao Xiang; Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola; Deputy Managing Director, C.G.C. Construction Company, Mr Jiang Li Wei; Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Mr Mustapha Baba Shehuri; and the Director for North-West in the Ministry, Mr Yemi Oguntominiyi, during an inspection tour of the ongoing Abuja-Kaduna repairs on Friday 
  • Construction workers handling the ongoing Abuja-Kaduna highway repairs project during an inspection tour of the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola on Friday 
  • A golfer, Folashade Oni of Ibadan Golf Club putting during the 19th IBB Ladies Open Amateur Golf Championship in Abuja on Saturday 
  • A golfer, Sandra Haruna of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida Golf Club tees-off during the 19th IBB Ladies Open Amateur Golf Championship in Abuja on Saturday 
  • Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State (3rd, R), presenting trophies to the Winner of the 2017 Lagos City Marathon, Abraham Kiptum from Kenya (M); 2nd Prize Winner, Ronny Kipkoech Kiboss from Kenya (3rd, L); and 3rd Prize Winner, Kiprotich Kiroi also from Kenya (2nd, R), during the 2017 Lagos City Marathon on Saturday (11/2/17). With them are the Group Managing Director, Access Bank, Mr Herbert Wigwe (R); President, Nigeria Stock Exchange, Mr Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede (2nd left) and Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Mrs Oluranti Adebule (L) 
  • From left: The first runner-up for the 2017 Lagos City Marathon, Ronny Kipkoech Kiboss from Kenya; the winner of the race, Abraham Kiptum from Kenya; Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State; second-runner-up, Kiprotich Kiroi also from Kenya; and Group Managing Director, Access Bank, Mr Herbert Wigwe, during the awards ceremony 2017 Lagos City Marathon, in Lagos on Saturday 
  • From left: President, Nigeria Stock Exchange, Mr Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede; the first runner-up for the 2017 Lagos City Marathon, Ronny Kipkoech Kiboss from Kenya; Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State; the winner of the race, Abraham Kiptum from Kenya; Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Mrs Oluranti Adebule; second-runner-up, Kiprotich Kiroi also from Kenya; and Group Managing Director, Access Bank, Mr Herbert Wigwe, during the awards ceremony of the 2017 Lagos City Marathon, in Lagos on Saturday 
  • Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Sharon Ikeazor (R) explaining a point to some pensioners during the ongoing pensioners’ verification in Uyo, Akwa Ibom on Saturday (10/2/17) 
  • Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Sharon Ikeazor (R) monitoring the ongoing pension verification of pensioners in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, on Saturday (10/2/17) 
  • Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Sharon Ikeazor (R) supervising the ongoing pension verification of pensioners in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, on Saturday (10/2/17) 
  • Defending Champion, Abraham Kiptum after breasting the tape to also win the 2017 Access Bank-Lagos City International Marathon, in Lago on Saturday (11/2/17) 
  • A cross-section of graduating students during the second convocation of Federal University, Dutse in Jigawa on Saturday (11/2/17) 
  • National Youth Service Corps members participating in a Cultural Carnival in Wamakko, Sokoto State on Saturday (11//2/17) 
  • Captain of Rayfield Golf Club, Sir Danjuma Auta; Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau; and Executive Director of Marketing, Jos Electricity Distribution Company, Mr Jirbo Verr, at the Maiden Golf Tournament of Jos Electricity Distribution Company, in Jos on Saturday (11/2/17) 
  • Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the FCT, Mr Abdulrazak Salawu (2nd, R) with other NYSC officials appreciating corps members performing traditional dances during their carnival at Kubwa NYSC Orientation Camp in Abuja on Saturday (11/2/17) 
  • Platoon 9 cultural group performing a Bini dance during the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) 2016 Batch B, Stream 2 member’s carnival at Kubwa NYSC Orientation Camp in Abuja on Saturday (11/2/17) 
  • Platoon 7 cultural group performing an Ijaw dance during the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) 2016 Batch B, Stream 2 member’s carnival at Kubwa NYSC Orientation Camp in Abuja on Saturday (11/2/17) 
  • Bauchi State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Nuhu Gidado ( L) Presenting a gift to team leader Revenue Mobilization and Fiscal Commission, Alhaji Aliyu Mohammed-Sokoto during a courtesy visit to Government House in Bauchi on Sunday. (12/2/17) 
  • Bauchi State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Nuhu Gidado, (M) during the Revenue Mobilization and Fiscal Commission pays a courtesy visit to Government House in Bauchi on Sunday (12/2/17) 
  • A Member of Victory Comprehensive College`s Old Students` Association, Alhaji Abdurazak Adewara, (L) receiving a certificate of meritorious service from the Oloro of Oro-Ago, Oba Johnson Dada, during the 50th Anniversary of Victory Comprehensive College, Edidi in Kwara at the weekend. (12/2/17) 
  • The Oniwo of Iwo in Isin Local Government Area of Kwara, Oba Joshua Olutade, planting a tree during the 50th years anniversary of Victory Comprehensive College, Edidi in Kwara at the weekend. (12/2/17) 
  • Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Sharon Ikeazor (M), during her visit to Mr Sunday Udo, (R) one of the pensioners who involved in an accident on their way to the verification centre, at the ongoing pension verification exercise in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, on Sunday (12/2/17) With her are the National President Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), Dr Abel Afolayan (2nd R); the Assistant General secretary, NUP, Ahmed Ibrahim Gazali (3rd R) and other officials of PTAD 
  • Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Sharon Ikeazor (2nd R), during her visit to Mr Udo Friday-Ben one of the pensioners who had an accident on their way to the verification centre at the ongoing pension verification exercise in Uyo Akwa Ibom on Sunday. (12/2/17) 
  • From left: Commander Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder, Commodore William Kayode, handing over 240,000 litres of illegally refined diesel and 12 suspected oil thieves to a Senior Detective Officer of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Musa Gidado, in Port Harcourt on Sunday. (12/2/17 
  • Suspected Oil thieves paraded by the Nigerian Naval Ship (NNS) Pathfinder in Port Harcourt on Sunday. (12/2/17) 
  • From Left: Acting General Manager National Theatre, Mr George Ufot, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State during the inspection at the National Theatre in Lagos On Sunday (12/2/17 
  • From left: Acting General Manager, National Theatre, Mr George Ufot, Chief Executive Officer, African Movie Academy Award, Mrs Peace Anyam-Osigwe , Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State during the inspection tour of facilities at the National Theatre in Lagos on Sunday (12/2/17) 
  • From left: Igwe of Nike, Enugu State, Igwe Julius Nnaji, Deputy Director Army Public Relations 82 Division Nigerian Army (82 Div.), Col. Musa Sagir, Chairman 82 Div. West Africa Social Activities (WASA) Planning Committee, Brig. Gen. Lasisi Adegboye and General Officer Commanding 82 Div. Maj. Gen. Adamu Abubakar during 82 Div. 2016 West Africa Social Activities Celebration in Enugu on Saturday (11/2/17) 
  • A Cross Section of cultural display during 82 Division Nigerian Army West Africa Social Activities celebration in Enugu on Saturday (11/2/17). 
  • A Cross Section of Cultural Display during 82 Division Nigerian Army West Africa Social Activities Celebration in Enugu on Saturday (11/2/17). 

Author

'Jola Sotubo

'Jola Sotubo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. ‘Jola is a lawyer by profession, a photographer by training and a writer at heart. She believes that the status quo is never good enough and that Jesus is the key to a full and happy life. Email: monjola.sotubo@ringier.ng.

Top 3

1 Sanusi Lamido ‘Nigerian leaders only care about their families,’ Emir saysbullet
2 Buhari Trump invites President to White House, ready to cut new deal...bullet
3 Buhari 'People saying I didn't visit President in London are crazy'...bullet

Politics

Governor Ayodele Fayose
Fayose Read Governor's daring speech at the South-West Governor's meeting
Tony Anenih
Tony Anenih Former BoT chairman advises PDP members to build strong party before aspiring for positions
Ex-President Jonathan speaking to U.S. Legislators
Goodluck Jonathan "PDP will win in 2019" - Ex-President says
Nigeria's former First Lady Patience Jonathan
Patience Jonathan 5 Reasons why ex-First Lady should run for Senate