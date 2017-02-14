Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has said that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is still the strongest party in Nigeria.

Jonathan also said that the PDP will bounce back to power in 2019.

The former president made the comments on Monday, February 13, during a meeting with PDP delegates in Abuja.

“PDP is still the biggest and the strongest party, irrespective of what happened in 2015 general elections,” Jonathan said.

“Yes, we lost the presidential election but that doesn’t diminish us. Every other party still knows that PDP is a leading party. Losing the Presidency is something temporary.

“We should be able to get that position back as long as we are able to get our acts together. I am happy that you people are working towards that,” he added.

Jonathan lost the presidency to President Muhammadu Buhari, who is of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in 2015, thereby ending the PDP’s 16-year stint as Nigeria’s ruling party.