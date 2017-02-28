Goodluck Jonathan Ex-President in 'crucial' meeting with PDP Governors

  • Published:
(lindaikejisblog)

Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are reportedly meeting with former president Goodluck Jonathan.

According to a tweet by Channels Television politics correspondent, Seun Okinbaloye, the meeting is ongoing and its agenda is the internal crisis rocking the party.

Details such as the venue of the meeting, names and number of the PDP Governors present were not immediately determined.

The prolonged leadership tussle involving the Ali Modu Sheriff faction and the Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee of the party has deepened the animosity amongst its members.

 

The PDP had been thrown into chaos following its shocking loss in the 2015 presidential election, which was won by President Muhammadu Buhari of the All progressives Congress (APC).

Jonathan and some of the party Chieftains have been meeting with the aggrieved parties to resolve the crisis in order reposition the party ahead of the 2019 elections.

