Gombe LG Poll Group wants election cancelled

Inuwa Organisation Network, a political group in Gombe state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has demanded the immediate cancellation of today's local government election.

The group alleged that election did not take place due to non-availability of voting materials, result sheets and other sensitive materials meant for the exercise across the state.

Spokesman of the group Kabir Mohammed, and made available to Pulse, the group called on the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) to fix another date for the exercise.

The statement described what happened in the state on Saturday as a “heavily compromised arrangement by the SIEC in the hands of the People Democratic Party (PDP)" in the state.

"Contrary to earlier denial by the GOSIEC Commissioner for Public Affairs, Kalagar Kudi Lubo, it will not withhold sensitive election materials to deny opposition political parties to participate in the election, the reverse is the case today in Gombe.

"GOSIEC leadership had successfully allowed themselves to be used by the PDP. This is not surprising, election manipulation is a trade this dying party understands the most."

While giving a catalogue of irregularities which characterised the exercise and why such election could not stand, Mohammed, said the obvious absence of Result Sheets in all the polling units across the state, is a threat to free and fair election."

He questioned why sensitive materials 'were passed the night in some police stations'

"The fact that the measuring instrument of the election being the sensitive materials and the result sheets are not made available, there is a need for the LGA election to be cancelled."

While calling on all lovers of democracy to call GOSIEC to order and do the right thing, the group said "duplication of sensitive materials by the State electoral empire undermines the essence of democracy," describing it as a mess.