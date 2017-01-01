Home > Politics >

Femi Gbajabiamila :  House majority leader wants lawmakers to touch lives of electorate

Gbajabiamila said this while visiting the Maternal and Childcare Centre at Randle General Hospital and the Heart of Gold Children’s Hospice, Surulere.

The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives (APC-Lagos), Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, has urged lawmakers at state and federal levels in the country to go beyond enacting laws and reach out to the electorate particularly the vulnerable groups.

“It cannot always be about representation and legislative work, it is also about caring for those around us, those we represent and even those we do not represent.

“I urge members of state and national assemblies to reach out and give support to the people they represent so that they can continually feel the presence of government and the impact of democracy,’’ he said on Sunday in Lagos.

Gbajabiamila spoke during a visit to the Maternal and Childcare Centre at Randle General Hospital and the Heart of Gold Children’s Hospice, both in Surulere, Lagos, as part of activities to usher in the New Year.

He said reaching out to the vulnerable in the society would go a long way to improving their lives and give them hope.

“This is part of my duties of representation in the National Assembly. We are in a celebration mood and thanking God for our lives, especially the vulnerable ones.

“I am here to look out for the baby of the year 2017 in my constituency (Surulere federal constituency) and support the family and also to celebrate with children who have one form of health challenge or the other.

“For me, this gesture goes a long way in impacting on their lives," he added.

Gbajabiamila commended the hospital Medical’s Director, Dr Olakunle Oni and the Director of the Hospice, Mrs Laja Adedoyin, for their commitment to the care of the needy and children with mental or challenges.

The lawmaker urged Nigerians to be patient with the Federal Government in its effort to put the economy back on track as well as pray for its success.

“We are going through difficult times as a nation due to the current economic recession. But we still need to cooperate and support all government’s efforts to ameliorate the situation.

“There are a lot of potential in this country — human and material — and I believe that when all hands are on deck, we will make this country work by God’s grace,’’ Gbajabiamila said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the New Year baby in Surulere given birth to by Mrs Uchechukwu Chukwuka at about 4.57 a.m., got some gifts from the lawmaker.

Gift items were also donated to the children with health challenges at the Hospice.

