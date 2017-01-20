Fayose Protesters urge EFCC to arrest Ekiti Governor [PHOTOS]

A group of protesters in Abuja have called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest and prosecute Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose over his alleged involvement in the $2.1 billion arms deal fraud.

The protesters, under the umbrella of the “Patriotic Mothers Without Borders,” invaded the EFCC headquarters on Friday, January 20, to make the demand.

“The gravity of the crime does not permit that we wait indefinitely for Fayose to leave office; he would have finished spending his share of the loot by then, and he has all the time to destroy evidence,” Convener of the group, Nnenna Jideofor said.

“As mothers, we beg the EFCC to as a matter of urgency, investigate how much Fayose gave lawmakers of Ekiti State House of Assembly who we believe have lost their souls to an overlord,” she added.

The protests come a day after Fayose was chosen to head the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors’ forum.