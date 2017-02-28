Fayose ‘Obasanjo shouldn’t be taken seriously,’ Governor says

Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose has said that former President, Olusegun Obasanjo should not be taken seriously.

Fayose also said that Obasanjo makes certain comments so he can stay relevant.

The governor was addressing Obasanjo’s recent remarks on the likely emergence of an Igbo president in 2019.

“Do you ever take Obasanjo serious? I don’t take him serious. By his nature, Obasanjo wants relevance at all times. We have worked with him and used to be his foot soldiers. I know him more than anybody in this country,” Fayose told The Sun.

“He just talks, so that he would remain relevant. Do you see any other former President in the country running his mouth like his? If it is not the fact that he has a voice as a former head of state, where is Obasanjo’s constituency? Who are his followers?

“How many votes can Obasanjo win in his ward? We must say the truth and we must face the truth. Let’s give it to him, as a leader in this country, whoever has governed this country before would remain our leader, but he must equally recall and admit that he is becoming more fairly negative than working towards national building,” Fayose added.

Fayose had earlier accused Obasanjo of forcing President Muhammadu Buhari on Nigerians.