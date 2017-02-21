Fayose ‘I fight APC with Bible bullets,’ Governor says

Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose has said that he fights the All Progressives Congress (APC) with “Bible bullets.”

Fayose made the comments on Monday, February 20, during a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja.

“Every morning when I wake up in my room, I carry enough Bible bullets inside my pocket to fight APC,” Fayose said.

The emergency PDP meeting was called in reaction to a February 17 court judgment which confirmed Ali Modu Sheriff as the party’s lawful chairman.

The PDP is accusing the APC of conniving with Sheriff to destroy the opposition party.

Meanwhile, Fayose has described Sheriff as a general without an army.

“He is a general without an army. If democracy is about people and party politics is about people, tell Senator Ali Modu Sheriff to bring out the people behind him,” Fayose said.

He also said that he would not respond to Sheriff’s comments because he doesn’t “talk to monkeys.”