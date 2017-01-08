Fayose Governor slams FG over sack of Wike’s security men

Governor Ayo Fayose has slammed the Federal Government over the sack of the six policemen attached to the Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike.

The police authorities sacked the policemen for allegedly misusing their weapons during the Rivers rerun election which held on December 10, 2016.

Speaking in their defence, the Rivers state government said that the security men only foiled an attempt to assassinate Governor Wike.

According to Daily Post, Governor Fayose described the policemen as heroes of democracy, adding that their names will be written in gold.

The Ekiti Governor also said the men foiled the attempt by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to rig the rerun election.

He said that it is “Funny, they claimed that the six police officers, while in the convoy of Governor Wike misused the firearms in their possession and I have asked myself, who did they shoot with the firearms said to have been misused?

“The policemen simply did their job by protecting their principal and punishing them for performing their duties can only be meant to discourage policemen from protecting Governor Wike and other opposition Governors.”

Fayose also challenged the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris to reveal its findings on the killing of the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mohammed Alkali, and his Aide-De-Camp (ADC).

The Ekiti Governor said “Since Christian Chukwuemela Ekikeme, a member of the gang that killed DSP Alkali, and his driver reportedly linked a certain Mr Kachi Nwokocha, who is a top member of the APC and an aide of the Minister of Transportation and immediate past governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi as sponsor of the gang, the police has been silent on the murder.

“Up till today, the man mentioned as the sponsor of the gang that allegedly killed the DSP has not been questioned by the police.

“Why didn’t the police handle the murder of DSP Alkali and his driver with the speed of lighting that it handled the dismissal of the six police officers?

“Why are Nigerians not being told anything about the murder and the involvement of an APC chieftain just the way the police paraded the six police officers?

“It is sad that instead of focusing on those who killed its men, the police are now acting as an arm of the APC by punishing whoever acted against the wish of the vindictive leaders of the ‎party.”