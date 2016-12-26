Home > Politics >

Fayose :  Governor promotes over 15,000 workers, pays salaries

He made it known that economic recession or not, workers in Ekiti State would not be denied their entitlements.

  • Published:
The Executive Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose on Sunday, December 25, through a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi has given his approval for the promotion of 15,772 public servants in Ekiti State.

He also made it known that economic recession or not, workers in Ekiti State would not be denied their entitlements.

The Statement which was issued in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital reads: “We won’t deny our workers their dues and entitlements, economic recession or no economic recession, as leaders of the state, we must be fair to all and that is what we are doing. Our administration is resolute in giving the best to all Ekiti people, including those in the public service.”

The beneficiaries of the Christmas promotion are mainly public servants who have been entitled to promotion from the year 2011 to 2104. Although, it is to be noted that the cash backing for the promotion would not be effective until March 2017.

Furthermore, according to the statement issued by the Ekiti State Governor, two months salaries have been paid to workers across the state, and Christmas bonus would be paid after the Christmas holiday to ensure that workers remain buoyant after the yuletide season.

This month alone, we have paid two salaries, we are also paying Christmas bonus after the holiday. We deliberately spaced the payment of the bonus so that after the Christmas holiday, workers will still have something to fall back on.”

Written by Misthura Otubu

Obalolu Davies

Obalolu Davies Obalolu is a passionate writer who believes hardwork and dedication will get you anywhere in life.

