Home > Politics >

Fayose :  Governor planned media attack against Pastor Adeboye – APC

Fayose Governor planned media attack against Pastor Adeboye – APC

The APC and the PDP in Ekiti have been at loggerheads over the media attack against ‘Daddy G.O’.

  • Published:
Governor Ayo Fayose (L) and Pastor Enoch Adeboye (R) play

Governor Ayo Fayose (L) and Pastor Enoch Adeboye (R)

 

(nairaland)

Fayose Governor is lying about promotion of 15,000 workers – APC
Fayose Governor promotes over 15,000 workers, pays salaries
Fayose Stop recycling Boko Haram stories, defeat hunger – Governor tells Buhari
Fayose Gov promotes over 15K workers, pays Xmas bonus in Ekiti
Wike ‘Kill everybody you can kill,’ Governor allegedly tells Fayose in leaked tape [LISTEN]
Pastor Adeboye 'Daddy G.O was bribed to praise Governor Fayose,' Ekiti APC claims
Fayose Fayemi says governor’s negative prophecies are for himself
Fayose I love Ekiti Governor, he is a rebel with potential - Apostle Johnson Suleman
Ayodele Fayose Sacked Ekiti LG Chairmen reject governor's N35m offer

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti state has accused Governor Ayo Fayose of planning a social media attack against Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the Leader of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Adeboye had earlier praised Governor Fayose during his visit to Ekiti state, and called on other Governors to emulate him.

This is coming after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) accused the APC of insulting the revered man of God.

According to Punch, the Ekiti APC spokesman, Taiwo Olatunbosun said the attack was launched “by a criminal gang working for Fayose to always set communities against communities, individuals against individuals, and individuals against institutions."

Olatunbosun also said “We want to make it plain with all sense of responsibility that APC is not the author of the two press statements as we have utmost respect for men of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye in particular.

“The two press statements bear the footprint of Fayose in his characteristic manner to push fictitious and damaging press releases in the media against individuals and institutions and ascribe them to his opponents to incur public opprobrium.

“Nigerians should remember that this same Fayose criminally printed posters in Chief Afe Babalola’s name in 2005 purporting that the innocent elderstatesman wanted to contest election against him, hence the incessant criticisms of his government by the innocent Senior Advocate of Nigeria."

ALSO READ: 'Daddy G.O was bribed to praise Governor Fayose,' Ekiti APC claims

The APC and the PDP in Ekiti state have been at loggerheads over the social media attacks against ‘Daddy G.O’.

Meanwhile, the Senior Pastor of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, recently described Governor Ayo Fayose as a rebel with potentials.

Apostle Suleman on Tuesday, December 27, 2016, said the Ekiti state Governor is a man of the people.

Image

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He loves God, and is passionate about public relations and new media. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Pastor Enoch Adeboye Ekiti PDP slams APC over comments on RCCG G.O.bullet
2 2019 Elections Politicians have already started gathering weapons –...bullet
3 Tinubu APC leader can’t finish me – Amosunbullet

Politics

Ojougboh PDP will push out APC in 2019
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state
Wike ‘Kill everybody you can kill,’ Governor allegedly tells Fayose in leaked tape [LISTEN]
APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary - Timi Frank
APC Ruling party must learn from PDP’s mistakes – Timi Frank
Governor Ganduje
In Kano APC to reconcile factions