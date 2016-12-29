Fayose :  Governor planned media attack against Pastor Adeboye – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti state has accused Governor Ayo Fayose of planning a social media attack against Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the Leader of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Adeboye had earlier praised Governor Fayose during his visit to Ekiti state, and called on other Governors to emulate him.

This is coming after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) accused the APC of insulting the revered man of God.

According to Punch, the Ekiti APC spokesman, Taiwo Olatunbosun said the attack was launched “by a criminal gang working for Fayose to always set communities against communities, individuals against individuals, and individuals against institutions."

Olatunbosun also said “We want to make it plain with all sense of responsibility that APC is not the author of the two press statements as we have utmost respect for men of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye in particular.

“The two press statements bear the footprint of Fayose in his characteristic manner to push fictitious and damaging press releases in the media against individuals and institutions and ascribe them to his opponents to incur public opprobrium.

“Nigerians should remember that this same Fayose criminally printed posters in Chief Afe Babalola’s name in 2005 purporting that the innocent elderstatesman wanted to contest election against him, hence the incessant criticisms of his government by the innocent Senior Advocate of Nigeria."

The APC and the PDP in Ekiti state have been at loggerheads over the social media attacks against ‘Daddy G.O’.

Meanwhile, the Senior Pastor of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, recently described Governor Ayo Fayose as a rebel with potentials.

Apostle Suleman on Tuesday, December 27, 2016, said the Ekiti state Governor is a man of the people.