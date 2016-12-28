Home > Politics >

Fayose :  Governor is lying about promotion of 15,000 workers – APC

Fayose Governor is lying about promotion of 15,000 workers – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State made the allegation via a statement released by spokesman, Taiwo Olatunbosun.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Governor Ayo Fayose play

Governor Ayo Fayose

(bellanaija)

Fayose ‘Buhari’s government has no direction,’ Governor says
Pastor Faleyimu Cleric declares scary prophecies for 2017
Fayose Stop recycling Boko Haram stories, defeat hunger – Governor tells Buhari
Pastor Enoch Adeboye Ekiti PDP slams APC over comments on RCCG G.O.
Fayose Reuben Abati mocks governor over 2017 prophecies
Fayose Fayemi says governor’s negative prophecies are for himself
Pastor Adeboye 'Daddy G.O was bribed to praise Governor Fayose,' Ekiti APC claims
Fayose I love Ekiti Governor, he is a rebel with potential - Apostle Johnson Suleman

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has said that Governor Ayo Fayose is lying about the promotion of 15,000 civil service workers in the state.

The Ekiti APC made the allegation via a statement released by spokesman, Taiwo Olatunbosun.

The statement reads:

“As at the time of writing this press release, no single worker has received any letter of promotion. At best, what the governor has done is a promise of promotion to the Labour leaders he assembled at the dilapidated Ikogosi Resort where he begged them to help him mobilize workers to vote for his candidate in the 2018 governorship election with the promise of mass promotion for workers.

“The promise followed similar other one during his governorship campaigns when he asked Ekiti youths to submit their credentials to his campaign office for immediate mass employment if they voted for him.

“But after winning the election, the credentials of the youth found their way to groundnut and roasted plantain sellers, and up till now, none of them has been employed.

“Fayose never paid two months salaries. What he did was that he paid just one salary for two different months. For instance, he paid December salary to a set of workers while he paid July salary to another set, making it just one month salary to all the workers so far paid, but the governor has been fraudulently claiming that he had paid two months salaries.

On assumption of office, Fayose cancelled all the promotions approved by former Governor Kayode Fayemi, while he also reversed the appointments of nine permanent secretaries made by Fayemi, some of whom had since retired in frustration.

“Morale is at its lowest in the top echelon of the civil service, as permanent secretaries are no longer appointed on merit but through balloting system that is fraught with fraud whereby the least qualified candidates, who are the governor’s cronies, may be appointed while against service rule, Fayose has stopped Executive Secretaries from being appointed permanent secretaries.

“Besides, we have witnessed mass sack of workers while salaries and running grants of some categories of workers have been reduced in several government’s institutions, including those in the Ekiti State University, while the governor increased his own monthly security vote to N250m.”

ALSO READ: Fayose says Buhari’s government has damaged the economy

Earlier reports had it that Fayose also paid two months salaries and Christmas bonuses to members of the state’s civil service.

Image
  • Charge D’Affaires, Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the UN, Amb. Anthony Bosah; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; and Minister Plenipotentiary and Spokesperson, Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the UN, Akinremi Bolaji, after Onyeama’s address on ‘Human Trafficking in Conflict Situations’ at the Security Council in New York. 
  • Some people sort out their luggage at Ijora Park to travel for the Christmas celebration in Lagos on Friday 
  • Chairman of the Transition Implementation Committee (TIC) for Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara, Alhaji Kazeem Adekanye (L) and Vice-Chancellor, Landmark University, Omu-Aran, Prof. Aize Obayan, during the council's official’s courtesy visit to the institution in Omu-Aran, Kwara, on Thursday 
  • Scene of an accident at Obanikoro Bus Stop on Ikorodu Road in Lagos on Friday 
  • Thriving commercial activities taking place at Idumota on the Lagos Island in preparation for the Christmas celebration on Friday 
  • Live chicken costing from N3,000 to N4,000 each on sale at the for Christmas celebration at Swali market in Yenagoa on Friday 
  • From left : Head of Corporate Communications, The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Olumide Orojimi; Corporate Social Responsibility Analyst at the NSE, Boluwatiwi Omidiji; Head, of Information Security, NSE, Favour Femi-Oyewole; Founder/President, Lagos Food Bank Initiative, Michael Sunbola; Learning and Development Analyst, NSE, Edidiong Etuk; Head of Human Resources, NSE, Pai Gamde; Digital Marketing Manager, NSE, Clifford Akpolo; Executive Assistant to the Chief Executive Officer of NSE, Rosemary Amagbor; and Administrative Secretary, Lagos Food Bank Initiative, Yusuf Funmilayo, at the 2016 NSE Employee Give-Back Initiative donation to Lagos Food Bank Initiative in Lagos. 
  • Some orphans and less privileged children dance during a Christmas party organized for them by Evolve Caregiver Foundation at Imiringi town in Bayelsa on Friday 
  • Some members of Evolve Caregiver Foundation, orphans and less privileged children during a Christmas party at Imiringi town in Bayelsa on Friday 
  • players in action during the Apretia Annual Christmas Football Completion at Imiringi town in Bayelsa on Friday 
  • A youth transports skilfully arranged plastic chairs for celebration on the Swali market road in Yenagoa on Friday 
  • Men selling soup condiments at Bodija market in Ibadan on Friday 
  • From left: Secretary to Bayelsa Government, Chief Serena Dokubo-Spiff; Deputy Governor of Bayelsa, retired Rear Admiral John Jonah; Special Adviser to Bayelsa Governor on Treasury, Mr Seipulo Timipre; and Bayelsa Commissioner for Information, Mr Jonathan Obuebite, during the visit of the Deputy Governor to revenue collection points at Igbogene in Bayelsa to announce the end to cash collection of government revenues from January 1, 2017, on Friday 
  • Men hawking yam tubers along the street at Bodija market in Ibadan on Friday (23/12/16). Some people enjoy pounded yam meal with vegetable soup at Christmas. 
  • People buy foot wears in preparation for Christmas celebration at Wuse market in Abuja on Friday 
  • Travelers boarding at Nyanya Motor Park in Abuja on Friday 
  • Traders display Christmas hampers for sale at Wuse market in Abuja on Friday 
  • Scene of an accident which claimed five lives near Abba junction on the Onitsha-Enugu expressway in Anambra on Friday 
  • Butchers preparing chickens for their customers in preparation for Christmas celebration at Wuse market in Abuja on Friday 
  • People queue for Lake Rice at the distribution centre in Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere in Lagos on Friday 
  • People carrying bags of Lake Rice at the distribution centre in Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere in Lagos on Friday 
  • An 82 years-old man, Pa Olu Oyeniyi fumigating his house ahead of Christmas celebration, using hand-pump at odo-Oro quarters of Ikole-Ekiti of Ekiti state on Friday 
  • Travellers boarding at Kawo Motor Park in preparation for Christmas celebration in Kaduna on Friday 
  • Wife of the Governor of Oyo State, Mrs Florence Ajimobi (M) presenting gift items to orphans and indigent children in Ibadan on Friday 

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

'Jola Sotubo

'Jola Sotubo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. ‘Jola is a lawyer by profession, a photographer by training and a writer at heart. She believes that the status quo is never good enough and that Jesus is the key to a full and happy life. Email: monjola.sotubo@ringier.ng.

Top 3

1 Tinubu APC leader can’t finish me – Amosunbullet
2 Pastor Enoch Adeboye Ekiti PDP slams APC over comments on RCCG G.O.bullet
3 Wike "No power can bring me down because I am rooted in God"bullet

Politics

Nyesom Wike
Wike Governor blames security agencies for election violence
Niger Delta Militants
2019 Elections Politicians have already started gathering weapons – Security source
Ahmed Makarfi
Buhari Makarfi's PDP faction congratulates President for clearing Sambisa forest
APC
APC Our people are undergoing hardship