Fayose Gov says judgment confirming Sheriff as PDP Chairman is a "rape of democracy"

Fayose, who spoke on behalf of the Governors Forum of the Peoples Democratic Party, said the party will be victorious at the Supreme Court.

  • Published:
Ayodele Fayose, the governor of Ekiti State. play

Ayodele Fayose, the governor of Ekiti State.

(premiumtimesng)

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has described the judgement of a Port Harcourt Appeal Court that confirmed Ali Modu Sheriff as the PDP Chairman, as "a rape of our democracy."

Fayose, who spoke on behalf of the Governors Forum of the Peoples Democratic Party, of which he is the Chairman, said the party will be victorious at the Supreme Court.

On Friday, February 17, three judges of the court of appeal unanimously held that Sheriff is the lawful PDP Chairman, thereby sacking the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led national caretaker committee of the party.

But Fayose insists the former Borno governor can not lead the party.

"But the outcome of the Port Harcourt Court of Appeal that reinstated Sheriff against the will of the people, is nothing  but a rape of our democracy," he said.

"If the people truly symbolizes what a party is, then the machination of our detractors and the anti-democratic organs will not prevail at last.

"We commend the minority judgment of the lower court and we believe the truth will prevail. Thank God we have another opportunity to seek justice at the Supreme Court, which I believe will not be delayed or denied.

"The party will appeal the judgement as we believe in the ability of the judiciary to do justice, however we plead with our members, leaders and supporters to calm down as we keep hope alive.

"If this is a price to pay, to keep our democracy alive and opposition strengthened, we are prepared to go the whole hug," the Governor asserted.

Also reacting to the judgment, Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees, Senator Walid Jibrin, said the Governors, the BoT, and other organs of the party are solidly behind the Makarfi committee.

He added that organs of the party would meet soon to decide on a way forward.

 

 

