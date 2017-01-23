Fayose ‘Don’t talk when governors are talking,’ Ekiti Governor tells Kashamu

Kashamu, on Sunday, January 22, described Fayose as a “liability, a loud mouth and an immature politician” via a statement.
Fayose gave his response to the comment on Sunday while appearing on Channels TV.
“Kashamu is just a Senator, when he comes up and becomes a Governor, he will learn how to talk like a Governor,” Fayose said.
Fayose also said during the interview that the Chibok girls’ abduction was faked to prevent the re-election of former president, Goodluck Jonathan.
The Ekiti governor was appointed Chairman of the PDP governors’ forum on Thursday, January 19, 2017.