Fayose ‘Buhari has divided Nigeria more than ever,’ Governor says

Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose also said that Buhari wants to destroy Nigeria like he did as a military ruler in 1984.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose and President Muhammadu Buhari play

Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose and President Muhammadu Buhari

(Vanguard)

Fayose Gov says Buhari sacked FRC boss for 2019 ambition
Fayose ‘God will rubbish Buhari’s government,’ Governor says
Buhari Presidential committee adopts President's plan to address crisis in North East
Fayose Governor accused of allegedly diverting N8.877b Paris Club refund
Fayose Stop lying to Nigerians that Boko Haram has been defeated – Governor tells FG
Fayose Governor slams Buhari for diversion of flights
FG Vs Church Bishop Oyedepo, Kumuyi may no longer have to step down as church heads

Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of dividing the country.

Fayose also said that Buhari wants to destroy Nigeria like he did as a military ruler in 1984.

The governor made the comments via a statement released by his media aide, Lere Olayinka.

Fayose was reacting to the sack of the Executive Secretary of the Financial Regulatory Council (FRC) of Nigeria, Jim Obazee over the resignation of Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

The statement reads in part:

“When they realised the implication of their action on President Mohammadu Buhari’s 2019 ambition, especially the personality like Pastor Adeboye that’s involved, they quickly sacked an innocent man who must have acted on instruction.”

“Obviously, their attention is more on 2019, not on justice and any love for the sustenance of Christianity in Nigeria. Mind you, they have only suspended the implementation of the regulation, they did not abrogate it. It is obvious that they have an agenda. And if you look at the president’s pattern of life, he is a sectional leader, whose appointments reflect sectionalism and nepotism.

“If men of God like Pastor Adeboye, Pastor W. F. Kumuyi, Bishop David Oyedepo, Bishop Mike Okonkwo and others cannot be GO of their church beyond 70 years of age, how do we now justify a man like President Buhari who is over 74 and still willing to be president beyond 2019 that he will be 77?

“Even if the law was made before President Buhari assumed office, who is to blame for its implementation? Could President Buhari have implemented a law he does not believe in and could the sacked FRC boss that they have now used as the fall-guy have implemented the law without the consent of the President?

“Why was there no such swiftness in his action on Southern Kaduna killings where a race was almost wiped out, with people killed like goats? Why didn’t the President react swiftly to the Senate indictment of the EFCC Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu?

“Obviously, it was an afterthought, which was aimed at dousing the negative outcry that greeted the action by using the sacked FRC boss as the fall-guy. This has further made it very clear and evident that Buhari is not a leader, he is ruler. He is a religious apologist that believes that he must silence anybody that does not believe in his line of thought either politically or religious wise.

“Sadly, all those things that we have forgotten and never thought will happen again in this country are now happening. The country is now badly divided more than ever before. Nigerians have been able to read through President Buhari in this short time to realize that all he is doing now is to destroy this country like he did in 1984, but God will not allow him.”

ALSO READ: Fayose says Buhari’s government has damaged the economy

Adeboye, on Saturday, January 7, stepped down as the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Nigeria due to an FRC regulation which stipulated that heads of non-governmental organizations must not remain in office beyond the 20-year mark.

Image
  • Executive Director, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Prof. Babatunde Oshotimehin (3rd R); Minister of Women Affairs, Sen. Aisha Alhassan (L); and students of Government Girls Secondary School, Kofar Kudu, Emir’s Palace in Kano, during the investiture of the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, as Grand Patron of Women and Children’s Health, in Kano on Monday  
  • Survivors of Fiscal Fistula who just graduated from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and Kano State Government supported Vocational Skills Training Programme, during the visit of the UNFPA’s Executive Director, Prof. Babatunde Oshotimehin to Kano on Monday 
  • Regional Director of United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) for West and Central Africa, Mabingwe Ngom (2nd, L) presenting clothing materials to A survivor of Fiscal Fistula during the graduation of some survivors of Fiscal Fistula from the UNFPA and Kano State Government supported Vocational Skills Training Programme, in Kano on Monday (9/1/17). With them are representative of the Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Usman Alhaji (R); Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Kano State, Yardada Bidu (2nd, R) and Commissioner for Health, Kabiru Getso 
  • From left: Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Plateau State Command, Mr Solomon Olasupo; Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, Mr Peter Ogunyanwo; and Commander, Operation Safe Haven, Maj.-Gen. Rogers Nicholas, during the Interdenominational Church Service of Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Jos on Sunday 
  • Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Plateau State Command, Mr Solomon Olasupo (R), welcoming Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau, during the Interdenominational Church Service of Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Jos 
  • The Prelate, Methodist Church Nigeria (MCN) His Eminence, Dr Samuel Uche (M), speaking with Journalist during the 2017 Covenant Service of MCN in Lagos on Sunday (8/1/17). With him is the Chaplain to the Prelate, Very Rev. Rufus Atolaye (L) 
  • From left: Commander 551 Base Services Group and representative of Air Officer Commanding Logistic Command, Air Commodore Paul Masiyer; GOC 81 Division, Nigeria Army, Maj.- Gen. Ebenezer Oyefolu; and representative of the Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Thaddeus Udofia, at the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Interdenominational Divine Service in Lagos  
  • From Left: GOC 81 Division, Nigeria Army, Maj.-Gen. Ebenezer Oyefolu; representative of the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Oluseye Oladejo and the Acting Head of Service, Lagos State, Mrs Folashade Adesoye, at the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Interdenominational Divine Service in Lagos on Sunday 
  • An overloaded vehicle on ojota ikorodu road in Lagos on Sunday  
  • Chairman and Chief Coordinator of Africa International Investment Summit and Expo, Mr Angelo Peter Elosia (R), in a close discussion with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Mr Filippo Grandi (L), at the Africa International Investment Summit and Expo in Abuja (8/1/17). With them is the Economic and Commercial Counsellor at the Embassy of Spain in Nigeria, Mr Pablo Segrelles  
  • A cross-section of military officers during the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Interdenominational Divine Service in Lagos 
  • Operatives of the Lagos State Taskforce and officials of Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) dislodging street traders and hawkers around 'Tinubu Monumental Arcade' in Lagos Island Local Government Area of the State on Sunday  
  • Operatives of the Lagos State Taskforce and officials of Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) dislodging street traders and hawkers around 'Tinubu Monumental Arcade' in Lagos Island Local Government Area of the State on Sunday 
  • The newly elected President of Ohanaeze in Anambra, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene (5th , L); National Chairman of Ohanaeze Election Committee, Gen. Joe Achuzie (3rd, R) and other stakeholders of the Socio-Cultural Organisation after the association’s election in Awka, Anambra on Sunday 
  • From left: Representative of the Attorney-General of Enugu State, Mr David Iyida; Commissioner for Gender Affairs, Ms Peace Nnaji; and Permanent Secretary, Gender Affairs, Mrs Chinyere Oluka, during a training session for elected members of Enugu State Children's Parliament in Enugu 
  • A cross-section of elected members of Enugu State Children's Parliament during a training session for them by the state’s Ministry of Gender Affairs in Enugu on Monday  
  • Scene of an accident at Ile Zik in Ikeja, Lagos State on Monday 
  • Students of Girls Senior High School, Agege, during their morning assembly as schools resume after the Christmas and New Year holiday in Lagos on Monday 
  • Members of Junior Chamber International (JCI) on a peaceful protest for Nigerians to stop using recession as an avenue to inflate prices of goods and services, in Benin on Monday 
  • Pupils of Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) International School during resumption of schools after the Christmas and New Year holiday in Abuja 
  • Police officers and men waiting to be screened and captured into the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) in Abuja on Monday 
  • Students of Government Secondary School Garki during resumption of schools after Christmas and New Year holiday in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Monday 
  • A classroom session at Festival Road Primary School, Garki i at the resumption of school after Christmas and New Year holiday in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Monday 
  • Pupils fetch water from a broken pipe at Festival Road Primary School, Garki as schools resumed after Christmas and New Year holiday in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Monday 
  • Students reunite as schools resumed after Christmas and New Year holiday in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Monday 
  • Students of Supreme Secondary School during the first assembly as schools resume after Christmas and New Year holiday in Magada, Ibafo, in Ogun, on Monday 
  • Pupils of Supreme Basic School during the first assembly as schools resume after Christmas and New Year holiday in Magada, Ibafo, in Ogun, on Monday  
  • Students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso in a Protest in Ibadan on Monday (9/1/17) demanding re-opening of their institution closed for the past 7 months 
  • A leader of the Bring Back Our Girls campaign organization, Oby Ezekwesili (2nd, R) and members during a marking the 1001th day of the abduction of the Chibok School Girls, in Abuja on Monday 
  • Members of the Bring Back Our Girls campaign organization marching for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Abuja on Monday 
  • From left: The Chairman of Buhari Support Group (BSG), Enugu State Chapter, Chief Anike Nwoga; Publicity Secretary, Mrs Kate Ofor; and Director-General, Voice of Nigeria, Mr Osita Okechukwu, during a news conference on activities of the support group in the South-East on Monday  
  • Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State (L) presenting a souvenir to Executive Director, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Prof. Babatunde Oshotimehin, during the latter’s advocacy visit to Kano State on Monday (9/1/17). With them are: Minister of Women Affairs, Sen. Aisha Alhassan (L) and Resident Coordinator, UN System in Nigeria, Edward Kallon 
  • Executive Director, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Prof. Babatunde Oshotimehin; Emir of Kano, Muhammed Sanusi II; Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State; and Minister of Women Affairs, Sen. Aisha Alhassan, during investiture of the Emir of Kano as Grand-Patron of Women and Children’s Health, in Kano on Monday 
  • Executive Director of United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Prof. Babatunde Oshotimehin (L) presenting an award to the Emir of Kano, Muhammed Sanusi, during the investiture of the Emir as Grand-Patron of Women and Children’s Health, in Kano State on Monday  
  • From Left: Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf; President Muhammadu Buhari; Senegalese President Macky Sall; and former President of Ghana, John Mahama, during a Special Meeting of ECOWAS Heads of Government on the Situation in the Gambia, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja 
  • Gov Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State addressing students of Osun and Oyo states government owned Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomosho, who were protesting at the Government House in Ibadan on Monday 
  • Traffic build up on the Secretariat-Bodija Road in Ibadan on Monday (9/1/17) during a protest by students of the Oyo and Osun states government owned Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomosho, over continual closure of the institution for 7 months 
  • The Chairman of Rivers Golden Jubilee Committee, Mr Ferdinand Alabrabra (L) presenting an interim report of the committee to Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers in Port Harcourt on Monday 
  • From left: Former National President of the NBA, Chief Onueze Okocha; Rivers’ Deputy Governor, Ipalibo Harry-Banigo; Gov. Nyesom Wike; former Acting National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus; and Rivers Commissioner for Works, Bathuel Iheanyichukwu, during the inauguration of Rumunduru-Eneka Link Road in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state on Monday 
  • From left: Rivers’ Deputy Governor, Ipalibo Harry-Banigo; Gov. Nyesom Wike; and Commissioner for Works, Bathuel Iheanyichukwu, during the inauguration of Rumunduru-Eneka Link Road in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers on Monday 
  • The Editor-in-Chief, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Malam Lawal Ado Daura (L) being received by the Liberian Minister of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism, Eugene Nagbe (M) during the former’s courtesy visit on the minister in Monrovia on Monday (9/1/17). With them is the Head of Mission, Nigerian Embassy in Liberia, Mr Mohammed Tahir 
  • The Editor-in-Chief, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Malam Lawal Ado Daura (R) with the Liberian Minister of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism, Eugene Nagbe (M) during the former’s courtesy visit on the minister in Monrovia on Monday 
  • The Editor-in-Chief, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Malam Lawal Ado Daura (L) exchanging documents on news exchange agreement between NAN and Liberian News Agency (LINA) with the Director-General of LINA, Mr Jay Sloh, in Monrovia on Monday 
  • From left: The DIG in-charge of Finance and Administration, Shuaibu Gambo; AIG Salisu Fagge (Operation); and CP Niger, Muazu Zubairu during inspection of hostels at the Police Training School in Minna on Monday  
  • National Publicity Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Bolaji Abdullahi, during his maiden meeting with the APC’s Press Corps at the party’s secretariat in Abuja on Monday 
  • Chairman, Dakinda Penalty Game, Mr Emmanuel Akpakwu (M), addressing a News Conference on the launch of the forthcoming “Dakinda Penalty Game, in Abuja on Monday (9/1/17). With him are Director of Projects, Mr Alex Addinigi, and a member of the organising committee, Mrs Daniella Akpakwu. The game will hold at the Old Parade Ground in Abuja  

Author

'Jola Sotubo

'Jola Sotubo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. ‘Jola is a lawyer by profession, a photographer by training and a writer at heart. She believes that the status quo is never good enough and that Jesus is the key to a full and happy life. Email: monjola.sotubo@ringier.ng.

Top 3

1 In Enugu APGA Chairman dies at 47bullet
2 Fayose Governor slams FG over sack of Wike’s security menbullet
3 Ali Ndume Saraki got angry over my comment on Magu - ex-Senate leaderbullet

Politics

Senator Ali Ndume
Ali Ndume How Senate majority leader lost his job
THE NATION
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Wednesday, January 11, 2017]
Senator Ali Ndume
Ali Ndume 3 Reasons why Senate Leader was sacked
Commissioner for information in Rivers, Austin Tam-George
Wike Commissioner calls APC 'political predators'