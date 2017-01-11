Fayose ‘Buhari has divided Nigeria more than ever,’ Governor says

Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of dividing the country.

Fayose also said that Buhari wants to destroy Nigeria like he did as a military ruler in 1984.

The governor made the comments via a statement released by his media aide, Lere Olayinka.

Fayose was reacting to the sack of the Executive Secretary of the Financial Regulatory Council (FRC) of Nigeria, Jim Obazee over the resignation of Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

The statement reads in part:

“When they realised the implication of their action on President Mohammadu Buhari’s 2019 ambition, especially the personality like Pastor Adeboye that’s involved, they quickly sacked an innocent man who must have acted on instruction.”

“Obviously, their attention is more on 2019, not on justice and any love for the sustenance of Christianity in Nigeria. Mind you, they have only suspended the implementation of the regulation, they did not abrogate it. It is obvious that they have an agenda. And if you look at the president’s pattern of life, he is a sectional leader, whose appointments reflect sectionalism and nepotism.

“If men of God like Pastor Adeboye, Pastor W. F. Kumuyi, Bishop David Oyedepo, Bishop Mike Okonkwo and others cannot be GO of their church beyond 70 years of age, how do we now justify a man like President Buhari who is over 74 and still willing to be president beyond 2019 that he will be 77?

“Even if the law was made before President Buhari assumed office, who is to blame for its implementation? Could President Buhari have implemented a law he does not believe in and could the sacked FRC boss that they have now used as the fall-guy have implemented the law without the consent of the President?

“Why was there no such swiftness in his action on Southern Kaduna killings where a race was almost wiped out, with people killed like goats? Why didn’t the President react swiftly to the Senate indictment of the EFCC Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu?

“Obviously, it was an afterthought, which was aimed at dousing the negative outcry that greeted the action by using the sacked FRC boss as the fall-guy. This has further made it very clear and evident that Buhari is not a leader, he is ruler. He is a religious apologist that believes that he must silence anybody that does not believe in his line of thought either politically or religious wise.

“Sadly, all those things that we have forgotten and never thought will happen again in this country are now happening. The country is now badly divided more than ever before. Nigerians have been able to read through President Buhari in this short time to realize that all he is doing now is to destroy this country like he did in 1984, but God will not allow him.”

Adeboye, on Saturday, January 7, stepped down as the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Nigeria due to an FRC regulation which stipulated that heads of non-governmental organizations must not remain in office beyond the 20-year mark.