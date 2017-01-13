Ekweremadu ‘APC not planning to remove Senator,’ Na’Allah says

Deputy Senate Leader, Bala Ibn Na’Allah has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has no plans to remove Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu from office.

Some senator-members of the APC had called on Ekweremadu to defect to the ruling party or risk losing his seat after the removal of Senate Leader, Ali Ndume on Tuesday, January 10.

“All these things happened when I was out of this country. I was in Germany and it is not in my character to speak about what I don’t know. But as far as I am concerned, there is nothing near to that. As far as I am concerned, I am not aware. At least, I am back and I am in the office,” Na’Allah told journalists at the APC secretariat in Abuja.

“Please, APC is a big family and everybody is welcome. We are strengthening the party based on our belief that this country needs to be united at this critical time of our history.

“So, I am absolutely sure that it will be a very nice thing if he decides to come. It will equally be nice if we are able to see that any other person with the intention join our great party," he added.

ALSO READ: Nobody can remove me – Deputy Senate President says

Meanwhile, Ekweremadu’s party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has warned the APC that any attempt to remove him would be a call for anarchy.