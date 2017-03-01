Egunjobi Lagos is working due to uninterrupted governance - LG chairmanship aspirant

An aspiring LG chairman, Alhaji Abdul Ganiyu Kola Egunjobi has explained that Lagos has become the envy of other states because of uninterrupted governance.

Egunjobi, who currently holds the position of the Secretary of the APC in Agege LG, said the state has been recording enormous success in social and infrastructural development as a result of the template provided by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

"Lagos, despite its population, has been recording enormous success in social and infrastructural development as a result of the good vision of the party leaders which, according to him, was made possible by the uninterrupted leadership since 1999, thanks to our able national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu," Egunjobi said.

Speaking further, Egunjobi said: “We can’t have it better here in terms of quality leadership with genuine sense of commitment to the people. We have a rancour-free government that is waxing stronger in development and provisions for the social needs of the people. This is a government where the three arms of government are working together for one purpose; development. And this is the template left behind by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our Leader.”

Egunjobi, who is also an aspiring candidate advised all aspirants in the coming council election to play the game according to the rules in order to compliment the good works of the party leaders.