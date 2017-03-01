Egunjobi Lagos is working due to uninterrupted governance - LG chairmanship aspirant

Aspiring LG Chairman, Egunjobi has said Lagos is developing rapidly because of uninterrupted governance since 1999.

  • Published:
Ganiyu Egunjobi play

Ganiyu Egunjobi

(Egunjobi)

Aregbesola APC chieftain calls Gov's attacker 'a cheap blackmailer'
Aregbesola Osun APC chieftain threatens Governor ahead of 2018 governorship election
Nigeria Elections 2015 Governorship, State Assembly results [Live updates]
Rivers Rerun 'Thugs hijacked electoral materials,' says Dakuku Peterside
APC Party extends sales of LG nomination forms in Adamawa
In Kogi PDP guber aspirant, 14 LG Chairmen, 25 special assistants defect to APC

An aspiring LG chairman, Alhaji Abdul Ganiyu Kola Egunjobi has explained that Lagos has become the envy of other states because of uninterrupted governance.

Egunjobi, who currently holds the position of the Secretary of the APC in Agege LG, said the state has been recording enormous success in social and infrastructural development as a result of the template provided by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

"Lagos, despite its population, has been recording enormous success in social and infrastructural development as a result of the good vision of the party leaders which, according to him, was made possible by the uninterrupted leadership since 1999, thanks to our able national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu," Egunjobi said.

Speaking further, Egunjobi said: “We can’t have it better here in terms of quality leadership with genuine sense of commitment to the people. We have a rancour-free government that is waxing stronger in development and provisions for the social needs of the people. This is a government where the three arms of government are working together for one purpose; development. And this is the template left behind by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our Leader.

ALSO READ: Lagos Speaker urges Nigerians to be optimistic in 2017

Egunjobi, who is also an aspiring candidate advised all aspirants in the coming council election to play the game according to the rules in order to compliment the good works of the party leaders.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Saraki Senate President denies snubbing Tinububullet
2 Sanusi Lamido ‘Nigerian leaders only care about their families,’ Emir saysbullet
3 2019 Presidency PDP, 4 other parties plan to "end Buhari's civilian...bullet

Politics

APC
In Taraba APC rejects LG election results, demand refund
Ali Modu Sheriff
Ali Modu Sheriff PDP National Chairman promises female politicians 30% elective position
Former president, Jonathan Goodluck
Goodluck Jonathan Ex-President in 'crucial' meeting with PDP Governors
Ekiti state Governor, Ayodele Fayose.
Fayose ‘Obasanjo shouldn’t be taken seriously,’ Governor says