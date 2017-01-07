Edo Bye-Election Oshiomhole's son to contest for Etsako federal constituency seat

The Etsako federal constituency seat was declared vacant after the occupant, Philip Shaibu was elected as deputy Governor.

  Published:
The campaign posters of Dr Cyril Oshiomhole, the first son of the immediate past Governor of Edo, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, are now in Benin and major towns in Etsako Federal constituency in Edo.

The posters were seen pasted in strategic locations in Auchi and other major communities in Etsako East, Central and West Local Government Areas.

The colourful posters have also been extended to Benin City, specifically in front of Denis Osadebe Government House as well as the state secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the posters suggest that the trained medical doctor, son of the former governor, have joined the race for the vacant seat of Etsako Federal Constituency.

NAN reports that the posters have inscription such as “Enough is Enough, “it is time for the New Generation”.

The seat for the Etsako Federal Constituency was declared vacant after the occupant, Mr Philip Shaibu was elected deputy to Governor Godwin Obaseki.

ALSO READ: EFCC probes Oshiomhole over alleged inflation of contracts

Oshiomhole’s entrance into the race has increased the aspirants to six, since the seat was declared vacant by the Speaker of the House of Representative, Mr Yakubu Dogara, in Dec. 2016.

