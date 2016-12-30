Dino Melaye :  Constituents lament neglect under Senator

Constituents of Kogi West Senatorial district are currently lamenting neglect under the representation of Senator Dino Melaye at the Upper legislative house.

In a recent report by SaharaReporters, constituents have complained bitterly about the decadence in the Senatorial district that comprises of Lokoja, Ijumu, Kaba/Bunu, Koto/Karfi, Mopa/Amuro, Yagba East and Yagba West local government areas.

The complaints of neglect was orchestrated by the realisation that Senator Melaye has no office in the entire Kogi West that comprises of seven different local governments.

In the words of one of the constituents, “Kaba is the headquarters of Kogi West Senatorial District and there is nowhere here that you will find a Dino Melaye’s Kogi West senatorial office.”

Meanwhile, Melaye gave his constituency office address as Iluafon Quarters, Aiyetoro-Gbede, Ijumu local government area, Kogi.

Another constituent said: "Iluafon Quarters, inside this village? There is nothing like that. And Senator Dino Melaye doesn’t have any office here. Even his family house that used to be in this village before his forefathers moved to Aiyetoro-Gbede has collapsed.”

It was further reported that Melaye, who has etched himself as one of the most flamboyant and controversial Senator/politician, has neither implemented any worthy project nor move to better the lives of the constituents.

According to a constituent, schools are dilapidated, roads are bad and unmotorable while several villages in the seven local government areas that make up Kogi West Senatorial district are without electricity or healthy water.

"After six months in office, he told us he was coming to implement some projects especially in Kaba, the so-called senatorial headquarters. He even collected our names, that we will be the ones to supervise the projects. Sadly, we are yet to see him come for the projects.

"Look at the road from Ayede garage to Ole/Iluke, so horrible. Look at Kaba/Bunu where we have 39 villages, only four of these villages have electricity.

Even the fourth one, Iluke, is just worse than those without light. And this Bunu is an area Melaye used rigorously to campaign, promising to fix the electricity if elected. No good hospitals, dilapidated schools everywhere in his constituency, yet he goes about celebrating his new Ferrari and all."

The vocal Senator has been one of the active politicians in the Senate whose close ties with the Senate President, Bukola Saraki is a publicknowledge.