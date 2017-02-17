The trip embarked upon by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, House Speaker Yakubu Dogara and Senate Majority Leader, Ahmed Lawan to London, seems not to have gone down well with some lawmakers.

The trio, who are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), travelled to the United Kingdom to visit President Buhari, who has been reportedly ill.

According to Premium Times, some lawmakers questioned why the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, a member of the opposition PDP, was not among the team that went to see Buhari in London.

A source in the Deputy Senate President’s office, alleged that “They didn’t invite the Deputy Senate President on the trip.

“They bypassed him down to the Senate Leader for reasons we still don’t know.”

“Yes, he just returned from abroad, but that could not have hindered him from being part of the delegation if they had extended him the courtesy.

“If only to make him be the representative of the southern part of the country instead of all the northern politicians that made the trip,” the source added.

Also, the House Minority Leader, Leo Ogor said the three lawmakers who went to visit the President did so on their personal capacity.

Ogor also said “But I am convinced that that visit was purely based on political colouration. So, it is totally inconsequential because we were not invited.

“It is at the discretion of the president to invite whoever he wants to see him."

“It is not a National Assembly delegation. It is like a private visit to see the president. First, you know we’re not in session. Neither was there any resolution of the House or that of the Senate to go and see the president.”

“I had a hint of the visit much earlier. I saw the President smiling. I saw the Senate President smiling. I saw the Speaker smiling. And when I saw that picture, I also smiled.

“We thank God for his life. We wish him well,” he added.

Another Kogi state lawmaker who spoke under condition of anonymity, said “I did not hear about this visit before.

“I read it last night on PREMIUM TIMES and I was initially shocked, but then said to myself: ‘no need to be surprised about anything these people do.

“Since we weren’t told ahead, I think it’s very clear that they weren’t making the trip on our behalf.

“And they’ve clearly expressed that in the manner they picked those who went on the trip.”