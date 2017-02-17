Buhari’s Health Did Saraki, Dogara sideline Ekweremadu from London trip?

Leo Ogor said the three lawmakers who went to visit the President did so on their personal capacity.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Speaker of the House, Yakubu Dogara and Senate President, Bukola Saraki during a courtesy call to President Muhammadu Buhari in London on February 15, 2017. play

Speaker of the House, Yakubu Dogara and Senate President, Bukola Saraki during a courtesy call to President Muhammadu Buhari in London on February 15, 2017.

(Twitter)

Buhari President’s supporters hold “I Stand with Buhari” rally in Kano
Buhari Trump's phone call was an endorsement of Nigeria's huge market
Buhari's Health Presidential aide says Get ready to see President Buhari soon
Buhari President will spend 8 years in office - Babachir Lawal
Buhari I’m grateful to Nigerians - President says
Buhari ‘Nigerians cannot force President to speak to them,’ Femi Adesina says
Buhari President is healthy, no cause for alarm - Saraki says
Buhari PDP youth group says Wike, Fayose should visit President in London

The trip embarked upon by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, House Speaker Yakubu Dogara and Senate Majority Leader, Ahmed Lawan to London, seems not to have gone down well with some lawmakers.

The trio, who are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), travelled to the United Kingdom to visit President Buhari, who has been reportedly ill.

According to Premium Times, some lawmakers questioned why the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, a member of the opposition PDP, was not among the team that went to see Buhari in London.

A source in the Deputy Senate President’s office, alleged that “They didn’t invite the Deputy Senate President on the trip.

“They bypassed him down to the Senate Leader for reasons we still don’t know.”

“Yes, he just returned from abroad, but that could not have hindered him from being part of the delegation if they had extended him the courtesy.

“If only to make him be the representative of the southern part of the country instead of all the northern politicians that made the trip,” the source added.

Also, the House Minority Leader, Leo Ogor said the three lawmakers who went to visit the President did so on their personal capacity.

Ogor also said “But I am convinced that that visit was purely based on political colouration. So, it is totally inconsequential because we were not invited.

“It is at the discretion of the president to invite whoever he wants to see him."

“It is not a National Assembly delegation. It is like a private visit to see the president. First, you know we’re not in session. Neither was there any resolution of the House or that of the Senate to go and see the president.”

“I had a hint of the visit much earlier. I saw the President smiling. I saw the Senate President smiling. I saw the Speaker smiling. And when I saw that picture, I also smiled.

“We thank God for his life. We wish him well,” he added.

ALSO READ: President in a meeting with Saraki, Dogara in London (PHOTOS)

Another Kogi state lawmaker who spoke under condition of anonymity, said “I did not hear about this visit before.

“I read it last night on PREMIUM TIMES and I was initially shocked, but then said to myself: ‘no need to be surprised about anything these people do.

“Since we weren’t told ahead, I think it’s very clear that they weren’t making the trip on our behalf.

“And they’ve clearly expressed that in the manner they picked those who went on the trip.”

After the meeting with Buhari on Wednesday, February 15, 2017, Saraki told newsmen that the President is healthy, adding that there is no cause for alarm.

Image
  • Kaduna Gov Nasir El-Rufai
    Governor Nasir El-Rufai, of Kaduna State (L) Presents Kaduna State White Paper On Southern Kaduna Crisis, to the Team Leader, Senate Adhoc Committee on Southern Kaduna Crisis, Sen Kabir Gayan during the visit of the Committee to Government House in Kaduna on Tuesday (31/1/17)   
  • From left: Team Leader Senate Adhoc Committee on Southern Kaduna Crisis, Sen Kabir Gayan, Member Sen Isah Misau and Sen Kabir Marafa, during the visit of the Committee to Government House in Kaduna on Tuesday (31/1/17) 
  • From left: Senior Special Assistant to Governor of Kaduna State on Media And Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adeleye; Representative of Governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Ibrahim Hussaini, (L) Presenting Application Form of Grant/Re-Grant Right Of Occupancy, to the Vice Chairman (CAN) Kaduna State, Most Rev Sunday Idoko, during the Presentation Ceremony in Kaduna on Tuesday (31/1/17) 
  • From left: Country representative of United Nations (UNIAD), Dr Bilaii Camara; Director-General of NACA, Dr Sani Aliyu; and wife of the Governor of Benue, Mrs Eunice Ortom, at the 3rd National Council on AIDS in Abuja on Tuesday (31/1/17) 
  • Director-General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Maj.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure (2nd, R) with the coordinator of NYSC in Plateau, Mrs Olufunmilayo Moses, during the Director-General’s inspection visit to NYSC Orientation Camp at Mangu in Plateau on Tuesday (31/1/17) 
  • Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State (2nd, L) and Leader of the delegation of Spanish investors , Mr Santiago Narajo (2nd, R), during their visit to the Governor at the Government House in Gusau on Tuesday (31/1/17) 
  • Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi (L) with Gov Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State after a closed door meeting in Ibadan on Tuesday (31/1/16) 
  • From left: Chairman, Rivers State PDP, Mr Felix Obuah; Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers and Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mrs Tonye Briggs-oniyide during the Governor's meeting with Hotel owners Association in Port Harcourt on Tuesday (31/01/17) 
  • . Cross section of Hotel Owner during their meeting with Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers in Port Harcourt on Tuesday (31/01/17) 
  • The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Anambra, Mr Sunday Ajayi flagging off the National Bicycle Week, tagged: "De-congest the Roads, Cycle Instead," in Awka on Tuesday (31/1/17) 
  • Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State (L) presenting the 2017 Budget to the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Alhaji Abdulmumeen Kamba (R) in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday (31/1/17). With them are other government officials 
  • Chief Medical Director, University College Hospital (UCH), Prof. Temitope Alonge (L); with the medical team operating a patient of Hernia during the kick-off of the Federal Ministry of Health’s Free Health Surgery, at the UCH in Ibadan on Tuesday(31/1/17) 
  • From left: National Vice Chairman, National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Chief John Udeagbara; Director-General, Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA), Sir Emeka Okereke; ECCIMA President, Rev. Ugochukwu Chime; and representative of Enugu State Government, Mr Sam Ogbu-Nwobodo, during the 43rd Annual General Meeting of ECCIMA in Enugu on Tuesday (31/1//17 
  • Aid workers evacuating a victim from the site of an early morning suicide bombing in Dalori near Maiduguri in Borno on Tuesday (31/1/17). Similarly, on Jan. 30, 2016, at least 86 people were reportedly killed and at least 62 more injured in an attack by suspected Boko Haram militants on Dalori Village, 4 kilometres from Maiduguri. 
  • Aid workers evacuating a victim from the site of an early morning suicide bombing in Dalori near Maiduguri in Borno on Tuesday (31/1/17). Similarly, on Jan. 30, 2016, at least 86 people were reportedly killed and at least 62 more injured in an attack by suspected Boko Haram militants on Dalori Village, 4 kilometres from Maiduguri. 
  • Minister of Water Resources, Mr Suleiman Adamu (L) with his Federal Capital Territory (FCT) counterpart, Malam Muhammad Bello, during the former’s visit to the FCT Minister in Abuja on Monday (30/1/17) 
  • Commanding Officer, 14 Field Engineer Regiment, Lt.-Col. Abubakar Saleh (L) and Brigade Commander, 44 Engineer Brigade, Enugu, Brig.-Gen. Mark Mamman, inspecting a guard of honour during a familiarisation visit paid by Mamman to the 14 Field Engineer Regiment in Onitsha on Tuesday (31/1/17) 
  • From left: The Women Leader, Mrs Zainab Rabiu; Village Head, Malam Tukura Ismaila; representative of the Wife of the President of Nigeria, Mrs Pauline Tallen, and wife of the Chadian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mrs Khadijah Ibrahim, at the inauguration of a borehole donated to Gofinda community in Jiwa, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by Mrs Aisha Buhari, in Abuja on Monday (30/1/17) 
  • From right: Wife of the Chadian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mrs Khadijah Ibrahim; representative of the Wife of the President of Nigeria, Mrs Pauline Tallen; the Village Head of Gofinda Community in Giwa, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Tukura Ismaila (3rd, R); and others, at the inauguration of a borehole donated to Gofinda community in Jiwa, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by Mrs Aisha Buhari, in Abuja on Monday (30/1/17) 
  • A view of the Federal Government Secretarial begging for paint, in Minna on Tuesday (31/1/17) 
  • From left: Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, Retire Brig-Gen. Paul Boroh; Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr William Alo; Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr Uguru Usani and the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Ibe Kachikwu during a News Conference on the Development of Niger Delta in Abuja on Tuesday (31/1/17) 
  • From left: Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr William Alo; Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr Uguru Usani and the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Ibe Kachikwu during a News Conference on the Development of Niger Delta in Abuja on Tuesday (31/1/17) 
  • Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr Uguru Usani (3th L); Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Ibe Kachikwu (2rd L); Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr William Alo; Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Retired Brig-Gen. Paul Boroh and others during a News Conference on the Development of Niger Delta in Abuja on Tuesday (31/1/17 
  • Wheel Barrow Pushers waiting for potential customers at Ikorodu in Lagos on Tuesday (31/1/17) 

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He is a creative thinker and change agent, passionate about God, public relations and new media. Creates exciting branded entertainment concepts. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Sanusi Lamido ‘Nigerian leaders only care about their families,’ Emir saysbullet
2 2019 Presidency PDP, 4 other parties plan to "end Buhari's civilian...bullet
3 Wike Governor blasts Amaechi for holding separate meeting with...bullet

Politics

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode
Ambode Bode George says PDP will perform better than Lagos Gov
On his instruction, a PDP member in Abeokuta tears Obasanjo's PDP membership card.
Throwback Thursday How Obasanjo tore his PDP membership card on February 16, 2015 [VIDEO]
Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo
Obasanjo ‘PDP died the day ex-president tore his membership card,’ Opara says
Buhari PDP youth group says Wike, Fayose should visit President in London