Former Rivers State governorship candidate, Dakuku Peterside has described Governor Nyesom Wike as an embarrassment to the State.

Peterside, who is now the Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), said Wike is the bad news Rivers people wake up to every day.

He called on the Governor to "do some soul searching and reconcile himself with what should truly represent his direction and motive for governing the state. He is virtually in the news for all the wrong reasons."

He said this in a statement issued by his media team and made available to Daily Post.

The APC Chieftain added that Wike's desperation led to the murder of many people in the state, including security personnel.

He said: "What manner of a man is Wike, his desperation to become governor at all cost led to loss of many lives and destruction of properties.

"Since becoming governor, it has been bad news all the way. Many people, including security personnel have been murdered in different parts of the state. Now, policemen have been dismissed from service all because of the inordinate ambition of one man.

"How can the governor of a state force his way into INEC collation centre and under heavy intimidation, harassment and threat to life, force the returning officer to declare a winner when the results of Emohua and Etche local government areas have not been collated.

"He clearly had no business storming the collation centre with policemen and his thugs. He took his immunity to a ridiculous level, thus endangering the lives of people and career of security personnel.

"Here is a governor who cries at every given opportunity, yet he is the one compromising every known government institution to serve to selfish ambition. Never have we had a governor who is so unsure of himself and what he says.

"Not too long ago, he told Rivers people not to participate in the probe panel set up by Inspector General of Police, but the same governor is now crying to Police IG to reveal those behind the killing of two policemen during the rerun election. Same man who vowed not to fund security agencies in the state again is now the one saying he is ready to support them."

Peterside further expressed shame that Wike, who he said is "not straightforward" is associated with Rivers people.