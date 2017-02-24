Arewa Youth Forum (AYF) has accused some northern politicians of politicising President Muhammadu Buhari's health for personal gains.

Gambo Ibrahim Gujungu, the national president made the observation in a press statement issued on Thursday, February 23, 2017.

The statement reads:

"An in-depth look at the prevailing circumstances, we deem it necessary to affirm that all is not well with the country and most especially the north as the region that holds the political reign of the country.

"President Muhammadu Buhari like any human being can be sick and looking at his age and the demand of superintending over a country like Nigeria, it is not surprising that his doctors have recommended further rest for the President to enable him to recuperate towards facing the task of taking the country to the next level.

ALSO READ: 'I'm getting better,' President Buhari tells Kano Governor in telephone conversation

"However what is worrisome is the attitude of the politicians especially those of northern extraction towards the health of the President.

"Information available to us shows that instead of praying for the quick recovery of Mr President and working to put the country in a better stead ahead of his return to the country, many of them including some northern governors are working to position themselves for personal political gains to the detriment of the ideology of Mr President and the reason for which he was overwhelmingly elected by majority of Nigerians."

President Buhari on February 5, wrote a letter to the Senate to extend his medical vacation indefinitely.

President Buhari had initially left Nigeria on January 19 for a 10-day medical leave in London.