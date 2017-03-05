Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to speak with him from his London base to prove he is indeed healthy.

Fayose, who released his telephone number, said Nigerians would be more convinced that Buhari is hale and hearty if the President speaks with him.

Buhari flew to the United Kingdom since January 19 on a medical vacation.

He has in the past weeks had telephone conversations with an array of his stalwarts in the All Progressives Congress, his administration and a couple of international allies including President Donald Trump, King of Morocco and the president of the African Union to prove he is alive and very well.

But Fayose said all the reported telephone conversations and physical visits to Buhari at the Abuja House in London by APC leaders are no proof that all is well with the President's health.

In a statement released by Fayose's Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi, he said he is the only credible person who can convince Nigerians that Buhari is well.

He said: "If their problem is that they are looking for a credible person who can help them convince Nigerians that all is well with our President, I’m their best bet.

"Let the president speak with me. If I tell Nigerians that the president spoke with me, Nigerians will believe.

"Since they are eager for the president to speak to people; believing in this way to convince Nigerians that their President is hale and hearty, let president Buhari talk to me. I can be reached on 08035024994. I am credible and Nigerians will believe me.

"They said he spoke to President Donald Trump; despite the hype, Nigerians were skeptical. Then they said he spoke to the king of Morocco; again, Nigerians were suspicious. Before we recovered from that, it is now the AU president that they said President Buhari spoke to."

Fayose added that instead of speaking to outsiders and sending his aides to, by all means, convince Nigerians that he is healthy, Buhari should address the people who elected him to office.